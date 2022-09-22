Buccaneers' Contender for Star Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver

Following the Week 2 win against the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers are once again dealing with injury issues at the wide receiver position.

Chris Godwin went down with a hamstring injury that sure seems like it will keep him out for a few weeks. Wide receiver Mike Evans is suspended after an on-field fight with Saints' defensive back, Marshon Lattimore. Julio was seen limping after a big play and Gage is still not 100% after injuring his hamstring in the preseason.

With all of that news, the Buccaneers were able to add a veteran wide receiver, Cole Beasley, to the team early on in the week to give the WR room a bit of jolt, but it may take Beasley some time to get up to speed after not participating in training camp or preseason with an NFL team.

READ MORE: Bruce Arians Scolded by NFL

Even with the signing of Beasley, it is something to note that a ton of Buccaneers' wide receivers were listed on the team's injury report on Wednesday prior to the matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Since the Buccaneers are dealing with so many injuries at the position is it impossible to see them chase another all-star wide receiver that is still on the market? Some believe there is a chance - enter Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buccaneers' Twitter account only fueled the fire to these rumors as they posted about Brady and OBJ meeting up prior to the game last Sunday in New Orleans. Brady and OBJ seem to have a tight relationship and what Brady wants he usually gets, so it will be interesting to see what arises out of this.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Unhappy About Mike Evans Suspension

OBJ tore his ACL in the first half of the Rams' Super Bowl win last season. OBJ has been adamant about returning to the field and has shown that he can provide value to a Super Bowl contending team. If the Bucs want to make a splash and solidify their wide receiver room, adding Beckham Jr. would be a huge move in that direction once he becomes fully healthy in late October/November.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook