The undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to come into their home opener against the Green Bay Packers short-handed.

Stemming from a fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Week 2, wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended - which was upheld upon appeal - and will miss Sunday's afternoon bout with quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 1-1 Packers.

But Evans may not be the only player missing this Sunday as no fewer than four offensive starters missed practice on Wednesday, the first day of official practice reports for Week 3.

Wednesday, September 21 Buccaneers Practice Report

Did Not Practice (DNP)

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring)

DT Akiem Hicks (foot)

WR Julio Jones (knee)

TE Cade Otton (personal)

LT Donovan Smith (elbow)

Limited

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

C Robert Hainsey (knee)

WR Scotty Miller (calf)

WR Breshad Perriman (knee)

Full Participant

CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring)

Seeing McCollum listed as a full participant is encouraging as it lends hope to his making his NFL debut this Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bucs continue to see a long line of receivers populating the injury report, explaining the recent signing of Cole Beasley and potential practice squad elevation this weekend.

Wednesday, September 21 Packers Practice Report

Did Not Participate

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

WR Randall Cobb (illness)

Limited Participant

OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)

WR Allen Lazard (ankle)

TE Mercedes Lewis (groin)

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

Full Participant

None

If Rodgers and the Packers are forced to play without Bakhtiari in Week 3, it'll certainly complicate a matchup that already figures to see Tampa Bay pressure the quarterback as often as possible trying to take advantage of quick and unscripted throws.

Green Bay's young receiver corps hasn't been firing on all cylinders to start the season, and Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' defense has been more than ready to take advantage of opponents playing out of sync.

