Buccaneers provide update on Chris Godwin's hamstring injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their season with a 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Outside of a field goal on the first drive of the game, the Buccaneers' defense stifled the Cowboys throughout the night. While the offense struggled to put the ball in the end zone, they did advance into scoring position multiple times and converted on all but one field goal.

The team did suffer a few injuries during the contest. Star wide receiver Chris Godwin made his return from an ACL injury to begin the year. However, Godwin tweaked his hamstring on out-route in the second quarter after attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Tom Brady that was thrown low.

Following the play, the Delaware native limped off the field and didn't return for the remainder of the game. On Monday afternoon, head coach Todd Bowles provided an update on where things stand for Godwin. It sounds like he dodged a bullet.

"I don't think it's as serious as we thought it was but it all depends on how his treatment goes and how he heals," Bowles said. "Hopefully, we'll have him back sooner rather than later."

Considering how fickle hamstrings can be, this is probably the best update that Bowles can provide less than 24 hours after the original injury. Prior to the injury, Godwin pulled in 3 catches for 35 yards, including the second-longest offensive play of the night with a 24-yard gain.

In his absence, Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman garnered more snaps. While Perriman was unable to pull in a catch over his three targets, Jones displayed shades of the player he was in Atlanta. The veteran caught three passes for 69 yards and rushed twice for 17 yards. He pulled in a difficult 48-yard deep ball towards the end of the first half that led to a field goal.

It's possible that Godwin may have to miss a few weeks with his injury. With that being said, that's exactly why the Buccaneers beefed up their passing attack with Jones and Russell Gage this offseason. The trio of Mike Evans, Jones, and Gage should be able to manage in the meantime.

