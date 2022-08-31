Skip to main content

Buccaneers Tom Brady Top 5 in New NFL Win Share Metric

A new analytics tool to use for those who love the math of the game, just as much as the action.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had his fair share of wins over the years, both in the regular and post-seasons. 

But how many wins can be directly attributed to him, personally?

READ MORE: Surprising Cut by Buccaneers

That's a question some may never want to answer, those of the 'wins are not a quarterback stat' variety. Of which, I am one. 

But it's an interesting question to ponder nonetheless: Can wins be attributed to individual players?

Maybe not completely, but their contributions could certainly be measured, right?

If they can, it'll have to be figured out by someone much smarter than I am. 

Enter, Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network's Analytics Expert who recently created a football win share measurement

READ MORE: Buccaneers Trim Roster to 53

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I created a metric that measures the contribution of each player, position group and side of the ball for every snap in an NFL season," says Frelund. "I call it WIN SHARE to reflect the fact that 11 players are working together on the field for each team at any given time, meaning that the "share" part is a really big factor -- and the interconnectedness took a lot of time to model out."

Frelund goes into more detail about how the math plays out as she's figuring out which NFL players contribute the most to their team's successes, but let's get to the meat of it. 

Tom Brady comes away with a 6.22 win share, ranking fourth among all quarterbacks and behind Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills, 6.56), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers, 6.45), and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs, 6.39).

"While there's more pressure on Brady this season, it doesn't forecast to prevent the 45-year-old from executing at an extremely high level," writes Frelund. "There might be fewer deep passes early in the season, but the potential for first downs and touchdowns drives the fourth-highest win share among quarterbacks."

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2022 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_17442382
News

Former Bucs First Round Tight End to Sign with Super Bowl Contender

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_18887783
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Final Cuts Before 2022 Season

By Caleb Skinner
1FDE048A-9607-4B24-B3A1-71275A067EA7
News

Report: Buccaneers Make Surprising Wide Receiver Cut

By Collin Haalboom
5E517314-DA59-46DE-98E8-81E27C7C69CB
News

Former Buccaneers First Round Pick Released by Buffalo

By Collin Haalboom
USATSI_18913432
News

Report: Tampa Bay's Robert Hainsey could return by season-opener

By Dustin Lewis
8A7E2826-88B4-490B-AFE8-E7342A4088BB
News

Tom Brady Gives the Real Reason for Missing 11 Days From the Buccaneers

By Jon Conahan
6F8DCB86-DFAB-412A-A637-A0900C0BFCA0
News

Tom Brady Voted Best Player In NFL For 4th Time

By Jon Conahan
USATSI_18941282
News

Tom Brady Looks Sharp in Return to Live Game Action

By Collin Haalboom