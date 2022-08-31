Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had his fair share of wins over the years, both in the regular and post-seasons.

But how many wins can be directly attributed to him, personally?

That's a question some may never want to answer, those of the 'wins are not a quarterback stat' variety. Of which, I am one.

But it's an interesting question to ponder nonetheless: Can wins be attributed to individual players?

Maybe not completely, but their contributions could certainly be measured, right?

If they can, it'll have to be figured out by someone much smarter than I am.

Enter, Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network's Analytics Expert who recently created a football win share measurement.

"I created a metric that measures the contribution of each player, position group and side of the ball for every snap in an NFL season," says Frelund. "I call it WIN SHARE to reflect the fact that 11 players are working together on the field for each team at any given time, meaning that the "share" part is a really big factor -- and the interconnectedness took a lot of time to model out."

Frelund goes into more detail about how the math plays out as she's figuring out which NFL players contribute the most to their team's successes, but let's get to the meat of it.

Tom Brady comes away with a 6.22 win share, ranking fourth among all quarterbacks and behind Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills, 6.56), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers, 6.45), and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs, 6.39).

"While there's more pressure on Brady this season, it doesn't forecast to prevent the 45-year-old from executing at an extremely high level," writes Frelund. "There might be fewer deep passes early in the season, but the potential for first downs and touchdowns drives the fourth-highest win share among quarterbacks."

