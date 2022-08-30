Report: Buccaneers Make Surprising Wide Receiver Cut

It appears as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are cutting ties with wide receiver, Tyler Johnson.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick (161st overall) by the Bucs in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a star at the University of Minnesota. During his senior season there, he set a number of season records for the Golden Gophers, including receptions (86), receiving yards (1,318), and receiving touchdowns (13).

Despite sliding all the way to the fifth round, Johnson was viewed as a potential impact player for the Bucs, and someone the front office and coaching staff were very high on.

In a limited opportunity, Johnson showed plenty of flashes during his rookie season. Including a massive first down conversion vs. the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round Playoff Game.

In 2021, with the Buccaneers' receiving corps decimated by injury, Johnson was thrust into a more prominent role. It was an opportunity that many predicted he would take advantage of.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

In his expanded role, Johnson showed an inability to create separation, a propensity for dropped balls, and a tendency to play apprehensively when running routes over the middle of the field. It was a frustrating season for those who had big expectations for Johnson, and surely for him as well.

So it was a pleasant surprise for Bucs fans, when this preseason, Johnson was undoubtedly the team's most dangerous weapon at the wide receiver position. Johnson produced 11 catches for 133 yards, over the course of the preseason, including six catches for 73 yards in the team's first game vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Based on his improved play, many (myself included), expected Johnson to have all but locked up a spot on the Bucs' final-53 man roster.

Based on his talent, and improved play throughout training camp and the preseason – even with so much competition at the wide receiver position – the Bucs' decision to waive Tyler Johnson is a surprising move.

Greg Auman of The Athletic, not only broke the news of the Bucs intention to do so, but also offered some logical insight related to the timing of the news.

We'll be monitoring the situation closely over the next few hours to see if any other news breaks relating to Tyler Johnson's departure from the team.

Is this good news for Scotty Miller? Deven Thompkins? Kaelon Geiger? One would have to assume it is. The bigger question is, which (and how many) of those players are going to benefit from this surprising move by the Bucs.

