Buccaneers’ Coach Says Star Defensive Player Has 'Got to Take Another Step’
Kacy Rodgers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Run Game Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach, has been working with the Bucs’ defensive linemen since 2019. That experience — which included a Super Bowl ring — has given him as good of an opportunity as anyone to observe, evaluate, and coach some excellent players over the years. As a result, Rodgers has a valuable perspective to offer when it comes to discussing the performance of all defensive linemen.
On Tuesday, Rodgers held a press conference where he did just that, fielding a variety of questions, the majority of which were regarding Tampa Bay's defensive line.
When asked about the players he would like to see take a step forward this season, Rodgers didn’t hesitate before naming one of the team’s best defensive players, which may have caught some people by surprise.
“As far as continuity… guys that you really [notice] kind of going through the cut ups, [who need to] take a step, I think [the] one I’d start with [is] Vita. He’s got to take another step [from] being a good player, and be a great player, all the time.”
There’s no question that Vita Vea — a first-round pick (12th overall) in 2018 — is one of the better interior defensive linemen in the NFL. At 6'4" and 347 pounds, Vea's sheer size is incredibly imposing, even by NFL standards. But his elite strength and athleticism for his size is what makes him such a unique defensive weapon. Vea's size and power combination make him one of the league's most effective run stuffers. His speed and agility, combined with that power, allow him to impact the line of scrimmage as a pass rusher as well. But according to Rodgers, Vea has the potential to be more dominant on a much more consistent basis.
"Just when you go back and you look at some plays, you know you should've made that play. You know that guy should not be blocking you. That’s kind of where we need him to take the next step. Because he does everything, everything else we ask him for. So now it’s just kind of being the dominant guy every week, not the good guy.”
It's important to note that Rodgers also implied that Vea is in great shape, and has lot quite a bit of weight. Which, in combination with the expected development of some other promising defensive linemen, would indicate that Vea is poised to produce one of his best seasons yet.
Rodgers didn’t focus exclusively on Vea though. He made a point of stating that a number of key players along the Bucs’ defensive line have room to improve.
"Logan’s gotta step up, Vita’s got to play better, Calijah gotta assume the role of a guy we drafted him to be. So across the board, those first-line guys gotta play."
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive line, which is loaded with former first and second-round draft picks, can take a step forward, there's no question that Tampa Bay's defense will be put in a better position to succeed in 2024. According to the team's defensive line coach, Kacy Rodgers, that starts with the big man in the middle, Vita Vea.
