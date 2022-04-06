Early betting odds have Buccaneers winning fewer games than 2021

Over the past four seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have improved their record by multiple wins each year.

In 2018, the team went 5-7 before improving to 7-9 in 2019, which was former head coach Bruce Arian's first year leading the team. The following season, the Buccaneers won the super bowl after compiling an 11-5 regular season. Last year, the franchise finished 13-4 before falling to the eventual super bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

Will history repeat itself in 2022? Vegas says no.

According to early odds from Draft Kings, Tampa Bay's initial win total has been set at O/U 11.5. While that is fewer games than the Buccaneers won a season ago, it's also the highest projected win total in the NFC at this point in time.

If anything, the projected win total for the franchise makes a ton of sense. Tampa Bay's schedule is going to be one of the toughest in the league this upcoming season. The Buccaneers will match up with seven teams that made the playoffs in 2021; Green Bay, Kansas City, Dallas, Arizona, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, and San Fransisco. That list doesn't include New Orleans, Cleveland, or Pittsburgh, who are postseason contenders in their own right.

With star quarterback Tom Brady back in the fold, the Buccaneers have an opportunity to be one of the top teams in the NFL for the third straight year. Alongside Brady, Tampa Bay has retained key free agents such as Ryan Jensen, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, and Carlton Davis. The franchise added wide receiver Russell Gage, safety Logan Ryan, and offensive guard Shaq Mason through free agency and trades.

Under the watchful eye of new head coach Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay will look to continue its success.

