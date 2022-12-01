Arrest Warrant Issued in Tampa for Antonio Brown

On Thursday morning Tampa police issued an arrest warrant for former Buccaneer wide receiver, Antonio Brown. Inside the warrant, it states that Brown is wanted on a battery charge from an incident on November 28th. On the next day, November 29th, a judge denied a petition for a temporary risk protection order to prevent Brown from possessing firearms or ammunition if he was considered a threat to himself or others.

Brown has been all over the headlines for the last 11 months ever since taking off his pads and exiting the Jets game on January 2nd, 2021. He's been seen on numerous podcasts calling out former coaches including Bruce Arians, past teammates like Tom Brady, and continuously making himself look like the victim in every situation that he's gone through with teams.

READ MORE: Tom Brady: Exploring His Options Beyond This Season

In one of his most recent tweets, he decided to take a shot at the Buccaneers' organization and Brady's trainer.

We have not yet seen Brown make it with another NFL team after he was released from the Bucs on January 6th, 2021. With his behavior and spitefulness towards organizations and teammates, there's a reason why he hasn't been given another opportunity.

READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs Injury Update

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook