Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back signs with Kansas City Chiefs

After flying to Kansas City on Wednesday to meet with the Chiefs, it didn't take long for Ronald Jones II to agree to terms on a 1-year contract to become the newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Buccaneer was the 38th overall pick in 2018 -- the highest selection ever used on a running back by Jason Licht since he assumed the role of General Manager back in 2014.

During his time in Tampa, Ronald Jones often demonstrated flashes of explosive ability, but it never translated into the consistent production he was capable of. Although he led the team in rushing in both 2019, and 2020, his production resulted more from a lack of depth at the position than anything else. Jones fell out of favor shortly after new head coach, Bruce Arians, took the reigns in 2019.

Despite showing an impressive burst as a rusher at times, Jones was unable to meet his expectations as a blocker in pass protection, or as a receiver coming out of the backfield. Had he been able to develop even a minimal amount of competency in either of these areas, his tenure as a Buccaneer could have gone much differently.

It didn't though, and with the Buccaneers agreeing to terms with Leonard Fournette on a new 3-year deal last week, Jones' departure was inevitable.

Ronald Jones is talented, and young enough, that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Pairing him with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a player who excels as a pass-catching back, makes a lot of sense for the Chiefs.

Based on his lack of consistency in Tampa though, chances are Bucs fans won't be too upset seeing Ronald Jones in another uniform next season. That said, maybe a change of scenery is exactly what Jones needs to finally realize his potential as a dynamic player in this league.

