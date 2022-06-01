Skip to main content

Josh Allen pranks Tom Brady with hilarious personalized golf balls

This is going to be a fun tournament.

The Match consisting of a battle between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers versus Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen began on Wednesday evening. The competition between the old guys against the new young guns. 

There has been a lot of trash talk ahead of the golf tournament in Las Vegas between the four and it has created hilarious and very fun content for all fans. The Buccaneers’ quarterback has been taking some serious shots toward Allen throughout all of this, making sure the young star knows he hasn’t won a Super Bowl yet. He’s also made sure to keep him in his place until he does. 

Just minutes before The Match began between the four, Allen pulled a little prank on the 7-time Super Bowl winner by gifting him personalized golf balls with Brady's famous NFL combine picture from 2000. Brady couldn't help but laugh when he received the kindly gift from Allen.

Little did Allen know that later on during the first hole, Brady would get him back with a golf ball that held a Lombardi Trophy on it. Brady of course had to ask if he had ever seen one of those before. Allen laughed and once again was put into his place. 

The Match continues on Wednesday night televised on TNT. There will most certainly be more jabs and hilarious content to come from this, as to be expected from these four phenomenal quarterbacks.

