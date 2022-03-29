Mike Vrabel says Titans will host Buccaneers for joint workouts this preseason

The NFL annual meetings are underway in Palm Beach, Florida this week. With a number of head coaches and general managers attending, there is plenty of information to gather about the upcoming NFL season.

In his media availability on Monday, Tennessee Titans' head coach Mike Vrabel stated that the team would host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this preseason for joint workouts and most likely a preseason game as well in Nashville, TN.

This makes a ton of sense for both sides. The Titans and Bucs are both playoff-contending teams and can bring the best out of each other to prepare for the upcoming season; much like Vrabel said in the video provided by Jim Wyatt. Bucs GM Jason Licht confirmed the joint practices/workouts with the Titans in the preseason while also noting that it is the only joint session the Bucs have planned at this moment.

Both teams were involved in joint practices last preseason when the Bucs hosted the Titans here in Tampa Bay. Time for the Bucs to return the favor. Like Greg Auman of The Athletic points out, there are numerous positive factors that make this a great move by all parties. The GMs and coaches have great relationships and it of course is always fun to talk about the relationship between former teammates Tom Brady and Titans' head coach Mike Vrabel.

