Returning Buccaneers Edge Rusher Inactive for Week 17 Panthers Game

Inactives for today's game against the Panthers — Shaq Barrett will wait another game before making his debut:



#11 QB Michael Pratt

#17 WR Sterling Shepard

#31 S Antoine Winfield Jr.

#33 OLB Jose Ramirez

#56 OLB Shaquil Barrett

#64 OL Royce Newman

#88 TE Cade Otton