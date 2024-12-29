Returning Buccaneers Edge Rusher Inactive for Week 17 Panthers Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back an old friend in Shaquil Barrett on Saturday, attempting to bolster a lacking edge rush while in the midst of a playoff run. But a day's turnaround appears to be too much, and he'll have to wait another week to make his debut.
The Buccaneers released their inactives list ahead of their game with the Carolina Panthers, and Barrett was among them — he's technically a healthy scratch, but he came out of retirement earlier this year and has not played football since the end of 2023. Because of that, he'll likely take a week in practice to get conditioned, so he'll be aiming for a debut against the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.
Sterling Shepard, Cade Otton and Antoine Winfield Jr. are the only two inactive players who are injured. See the list below:
The three questionable players for today — LB KJ Britt, WR Kameron Johnson and S Jordan Whitehead — are all active and appear to be ready to play against the Panthers.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 17
• ESPN Analyst Pinpoints Weakness in Buccaneers Offense as Playoff Push Winds Down
• Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver Desean Jackson Hired as College Head Coach
• Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Says Talking to Tom Brady Like 'Talking to Another Coach'