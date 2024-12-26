Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver Desean Jackson Hired as College Head Coach
A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is getting a head coaching opportunity at the college level.
College football writer Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that former NFL wide receiver Desean Jackson is finalizing an agreement to become the head coach of Delaware State, a Historically Black College in Dover. Jackson reportedly did an on-campus interview and is now expected to become the Hornets' head coach.
Jackson played for a number of NFL teams in his career, including the Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Raiders and Ravens, but he also played for the Buccaneers from 2017-18. During that time, Jackson caught 91 passes for 1,442 yards and 8 touchdowns in 26 games.
Jackson (and a 2020 seventh-round pick) was eventually traded away from the Buccaneers back to the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round pick that the Buccaneers used to draft wideout Scotty Miller. He's perhaps most known by Bucs fans for the beginning stretch of the 2018 season, when he lent his outfit to Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick for a post-game presser.
