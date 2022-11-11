Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) finally snapped the longest losing streak of quarterback Tom Brady's career with a last-second touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. For the first time in a few weeks, the team has a little momentum under its belt ahead of a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in Germany. This will be the first international contest ever in the country and there's a lot of anticipation as both teams lead their respective divisions.

At the end of the day, a win is a win but it took a fourth-quarter rally for the Buccaneers to overcome a second-half deficit against the Rams. There's been a lack of consistent effort, something that Brady has called the team out for. Until Tampa Bay can start putting four quarters together week in and week out, it's hard to take them seriously as a legitimate playoff contender. Sunday will be the ultimate test with a Seahawks team that prepares effectively on the docket.

Despite trading away star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, Seattle hasn't missed a beat and leads an NFC West divison that includes the all-in San Francisco 49ers and defending champions, Los Angeles Rams. Credit to head coach Pete Carroll for an impressive coaching job that has the Seahawks thriving despite the loss of running back Rashaad Penny early in the year.

Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers and Seahawks face off in an international affair.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

The Buccaneers survived, barely, against a struggling Los Angeles Rams team last Sunday. Despite outgaining the Rams by over 100 yards, Tampa Bay still had to overcome a seven point deficit in the fourth quarter to snap its three-game losing streak. The win doesn't necessarily elicit a ton of confidence moving forward.

The competition gets tougher this weekend with Tampa Bay and Seattle meeting in Germany. The Seahawks have won four straight games entering the contest by 10 or more points. The team is playing at a high-level under Pete Carroll and the transition from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith has been impressive.

Smith has thrown 15 touchdowns to four interceptions but he has been sacked 21 times. Meanwhile, rookie running back Kenneth Walker II has scored at least one touchdown in five consecutive games. The defense needs to hold up while Tom Brady and the offense get into a rhythm. I think the Buccaneers will show some positive signs but it won't be quite enough against a hot Seattle team.

Season Prediction Record: 7-2

Seahawks 27, Buccaneers 20

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This one going into it feels like an easy Seahawks pick just going off of the history of what Pete Carroll can do while on the road and with his team traveling to play outside of timezones. His success is something we haven't ever seen in the NFL.

Did the Bucs find a turn after their win against the Rams? It was one successful drive at the end of the fourth quarter in which they were able to find the endzone... I think the Buccaneers' defense will have to be a key factor in this one against Geno Smith and getting after the quarterback like they were able to do against the Rams last weekend. I think the Buccaneers begin a winning streak and shock a good bit of people across the NFL by coming away with a win against the Seahawks in Germany.

Season Prediction Record: 5-4

Buccaneers 24, Seahawks 21

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

While I want to believe the Bucs' offense turned a corner by scoring 10 points in their last three drives and one ending in goal-to-go, I have to see it before I'm willing to sell it to our readers. Meanwhile, Seattle's offense has been solid all year, and their defense is trending upward.

Season Prediction Record: 4-5

Seahawks 23, Buccaneers 20

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

When the 2022 NFL schedule was first released, this game would've been chalked up as an easy win for the Bucs by anyone who knows anything about the NFL. Well, in reality, it appears as though no one knows anything. Despite the fact that the Bucs are coming off a much-needed win against the defending Super Bowl champs, this season has been a complete and utter disaster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — especially on offense.

The Seahawks on the other hand have already exceeded all expectations, and then some — on both sides of the ball. Still, I have a feeling that Tom Brady's game-winning drive last weekend has invigorated this offense, and we're going to see the best version of this group that we've seen all season. Call it a feeling, call it 'Novemberfest', call it whatever you like. I think the Bucs prevail in Munich, Germany — and I think they do so convincingly. This would give this team some much-needed momentum heading into their bye week.

Season Prediction Record: 6-3* (got married in week 3)

Buccaneers 27, Seahawks 14

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

The Buccaneers were able to come away with a victory after losing 5 of their last 6 games. It wasn’t pretty, but with just under a minute of time remaining Tom Brady led a 60-yard drive that was capped off with a TD to rookie TE Cade Otton.

With a much-needed win under their belt, the Bucs took control of the NFC South and should have gained some confidence and momentum moving forward. The next challenge ahead is a matchup with the surprising Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

The Seahawks have been quite the surprise this season after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and moving ahead with Geno Smith. The emergence of rookie running back, Kenneth Walker, will provide the Bucs' run defense with an admirable challenge.

With the defense finally getting healthy, the Bucs should be able to slow down Seattle’s offense to some degree. Once again, it will be up to the offense to show a resemblance of what they have been the past couple of seasons. If they can do that and get the running game going with Leonard Fournette and White, they should be able to come away with this one. Give me the Bucs.

Season Prediction Record: 5-4

Buccaneers 28, Seahawks 21

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

The Seahawks have been great this year and but after the Bucs won a battle against the Rams, they will surprise Seattle, handing Geno Smith a loss.



Season Prediction Record: 5-4

Buccaneers 20, Seahawks 17

CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (4-2)

