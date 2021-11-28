Buccaneers at Colts: Bold Predictions

The Buccaneers stopped their losing skid against the Giants, but the suckery continues here on the bold predictions side of things.

Regardless, both sides can come out with a bold victory/victories this week, but obviously, that means way more for the Bucs and absolutely zilch for myself.

Let's dive in to the Week 12 edition of bold predictions.

Bold Predictions record through Week 12: 9-35

5. The Colts win by at least six points

Cue the hate mail. The Buccaneers are currently (-3) point favorites, but will lose the game by at least six points. The Bucs are in a bad spot based off the circumstances they faced in terms of the challenges this week represented for game prep and in terms of the matchup problems the Colts represent.

4. The Buccaneers win the turnover margin

Yes, the team I just predicted to lose and that has committed five turnovers in its last two road games will win the turnover margin against the team that hasn't turned the ball over once in three weeks. And against the team that will beat them.

Don't ask how. Just go with it. That's what I'm doing, obviously and it's probably why I have the current record I do.

3. Jonathan Taylor records more receiving yards than rushing yards

Taylor is on an absolute tear, but the Bucs are going to sell out entirely to stop him. He is bound to have a decent day simply based off the Colts' scheme and the offensive line, but most of his production will come out of the passing game instead of on the ground.

But that's not as gravy as it sounds for the Bucs. Taylor is an excellent receiver and can kill you when targeted in the passing game (just ask the Ravens and Bills).

Either way, the Bucs' determination to shut Taylor down on the ground will lead to the Colts throwing more and Taylor will be a big part of that attack.

2. Michael Pittman Jr. goes for 150+ receiving yards and 1+ touchdowns

The Colts line Pittman up everywhere and he produces from both the perimeter and the slot. The Bucs defense mixed a few players in the slot against the Giants, so it will be interesting to see how they defend him.

Regardless, Pittman will have a big day due to his size, speed, and the effectiveness of the Colts' play action game. As a result, he has a career-high 150+ receiving yards and at least one touchdown on the day.

1. Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. combine for 15+ tackles and at least one turnover

Both safeties are effective in the box and are sound tacklers for the most part, which is going to come in handy on Sunday. The Colts are 18th when it comes to passes of 25+ air yards, so we are likely to see Mike Edwards play center field while Winfield Jr. and Whitehead play closer to the line. That's if the Bucs continue to use their three-safety sets, of course.

But even if the Bucs don't do that, both players will be flying around as usual and the Colts' style of play will keep them involved to the point where both players rack up the tackles and also force a turnover.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.