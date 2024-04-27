New Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving Ready To Learn From Rachaad White
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a move to shore up their running back room by picking Oregon RB Bucky Irving in the 4th round, and he doesn't want to waste any time getting to work.
Tampa Bay had Irving come in for a top 30 visit, the last one that Irving took. He was impressed with the team's vibe and with running backs coach Skip Peete, and he even called his friends to tell him how well his visit went. When he was picked by the Bucs, he says it was an emotional moment — but that he also remembers just how long that emotional moment took.
"Seeing other guys get picked in front of you, you pretty much have a chip on your shoulder," Irving said. "Pretty much all the teams that passed up on you and picked other guys, you're gonna find out."
To ensure that other teams "find out," Irving will look to take cues from some of the greats. He mentioned watching old Buccaneers legend Warrick Dunn, but there's also a modern player he takes some cues from that he's excited to get to work with — current Bucs running back Rachaad White.
"It's a blessing, man," Irving said. "I used to watch Rachaad White highlights. Being able to come in and learn from a guy like him, I think it will be great for me to just to pick his brain on how he translated from college to the NFL. I'm trying to win football games, I'm trying to be that 1-2 punch. Let's get it rolling."
He'll join White and Chased Edmonds in the running back room, and the Bucs will hope that they average more than 90.4 yards per carry next year with the trio. Irving will also probably be grateful to play behind first round pick Graham Barton, who is set to play center.
But what type of player is Irving himself? When asked, he kept it simple.
"You got a guy that's coming in that's gonna work hard and wants to win."
