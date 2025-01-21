Buccaneers Defensive Assistant Coach Interviewing With Packers Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in the media spotlight for the past few days for their potential to lose offensive coordinator Liam Coen, but another Bucs assistant is interviewing for another job himself on Tuesday.
The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported that Buccaneers defensive line coach and run game coordinator Kacy Rodgers is interviewing with the Green Bay Packers for the same job Tuesday. Rodgers has been with the Buccaneers since Todd Bowles arrived on staff in 2019, but his contract is up and he is coordinating new opportunities.
Rodgers has been with Bowles for quite a long time. The two worked together in Miami with the Dolphins when Bowles was a secondary coach and Rodgers was the defensive line coach there from 2008-11, and then Bowles brought him to New York to coach the Jets in 2015 until Bowles was fired in 2018. Then, of course, Bowles became the defensive coordinator in Tampa Bay in 2019, and he brought Rodgers with him to fulfill the role he's had since then.
Given Bowles' loyalty to his assistants, it would be somewhat of a surprise if Rodgers departed from Tampa Bay. Nonetheless, it seems as if the Packers and Matt LaFleur are at least somewhat intrigued by the work he's done with Tampa Bay, and for good reason — Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea both led the team in sacks with 7.5 and 7, respectively.
