Buccaneers starter returns to practice for first time since preseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting healthy at the right time.

The Bucs recently saw the returns of wideout Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving, two players who had been out since the beginning of the season. Even earlier than that though, was wideout Jalen McMillan's injury — McMillan took a nasty fall on his neck in preseason and strained it badly in addition to fracturing some of the bones in his neck.

McMillan's initial target at the beginning of the year was a December return, and now, it seems as if that's exactly the case. McMillan's 21-day practice window was opened on Wednesday, and he showed up to walkthrough for his first appearance at practice in months.

Jalen McMillan is practicing once again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

McMillan was at walkthrough Wednesday and moved around a bit, which bodes well for him as he strives to make a late-season return to the team.

It will be interesting to see how McMillan responds to practice and when they want him to play. Head coach Todd Bowles mentioned earlier in the week that McMillan will have to see how his neck responds to having a helmet on, so we'll learn more about that on Thursday and Friday when he does put his helmet on for regular practice. This week seems a little quick for his potential return, but it would be wise to keep an eye on Tampa Bay's crucial Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers, which will be crucial for the Bucs' NFC South race.

McMillan had a late breakout during his rookie year last year, nabbing eight touchdowns on 37 receptions for 461 yards. Tampa Bay's wideout room has been decimated almost all year, but now, the Bucs could have all of their starting wide receivers back in action for a crucial final stretch.

The Buccaneers will play the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. on Sunday. It would be huge for McMillan to return then, but even if the Bucs are cautious with him, it's a great sign to see him returning to practice with the potential to add some firepower to the team.

