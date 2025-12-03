Buccaneers’ star tackle Tristan Wirfs misses practice due to injury

Amidst all the positive developments surrounding Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan all returning, or nearing a return, from injury, there was one unfortunate development that arose on Wednesday.

Bucs franchise LT misses practice

Following the team’s walkthrough practice on Wednesday, First-Team All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs popped up on the Buccaneers’ injury report because of an oblique injury.

Wirfs was a non-participant during the team’s walkthrough.

A surprise — Tristan Wirfs is listed as a non-participant in today’s walkthrough with an oblique injury.



There was no indication that Wirfs suffered any sort of injury during the team's 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13, probably because Wirfs was his dominant self, protecting Baker Mayfield in the passing game and paving the way for Bucky Irving in the running game.

First Team All-Pro is crucial for Tampa Bay's success

The importance of Tristan Wirfs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ success on offense cannot be overstated. Although players like Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving tend to steal the majority of the headlines, Wirfs is equally, if not more, important than all of them.

Although Wirfs missed the first few games of the 2025 season as he recovered from an offseason knee procedure, his presence has been felt in a big way since he returned. Despite dealing with physical limitations in the first several games since re-entering the lineup, Wirfs still managed to perform like the best offensive lineman on the field.

Over the last few weeks? He's looked like the best offensive lineman in the game.

Obviously, there is very little information to work with when it comes to assessing the severity of this injury for Wirfs. But based on how he performed against Arizona this past weekend, the fact that today was just an early week walkthrough for the team, and knowing the type of competitor that Tristan Wirfs is, it's tough to imagine this is something that will put his availability for the team's Week 14 game vs. the Saints at risk.

