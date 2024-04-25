JC Allen's Final Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Mock Draft 3.0
The time has come, and in mere hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft.
General Manager Jason Licht and Co. have been busy this offseason, starting with re-signing their own players and building depth and competition across the roster. Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Chase McLaughlin were all brought back into the fold as well as important depth signings in John Wolford, Greg Gaines, Chase Edmonds, and Justin Skule. Antoine Winfield Jr. was given the Franchise tag with promise and hope of a long-term extension for the All-Pro coming down the line.
Then came the influx of outside free agents. The first to sign was safety Jordan Whitehead, who returns to the team after three seasons with the Jets. Competition was brought in the secondary with the signings of Bryce Hall who will push Zyon McCollum on the outside and Taviere Thomas who will compete with Christian Izien in the slot.
Licht wasn’t done, and with holes along the interior offensive line the team went out and brought in Sua Opeta to compete for the starting left guard position while Ben Bredeson will push Robert Hainsey at center while also vying for the starting spot at guard. With a need at edge rusher looming large over the draft, the Bucs called up veteran Randy Gregory and inked him to a one-year deal that gives the team depth at the positions and a candidate to start.
All these moves left the team with roster flexibility to pick and choose their spots to address further needs and depth on the roster. While this shouldn’t exclude the Bucs from making upgrades at certain positions, it doesn’t lock them into any one position, especially in the first round. The Bucs could still use a premier pass rusher, a quality prospect to compete for the starting left guard position, and depth at corner, wide receiver, linebacker, running back, defensive tackle, and tight end.
The Bucs have seven picks in this year's draft, including two in the third round. The extra third came from a trade with the Detroit Lions that saw the Buccaneers ship out Carlton Davis and a sixth-round pick this year and next for number 92 overall. The team is also without a fifth-round selection after sending it to the Eagles during last year’s draft for a sixth-round pick used to select wide receiver Trey Palmer.
As a caveat to this mock, I fully expect the Bucs to move down out of the 26th pick. Either down a few spots in the first round or into the second round if they aren't able to land one of the premier pass rushers. The team has a gap from the fourth to the sixth rounds, picks 125-220, and I don't foresee them sitting by idly for 95 selections. Already down a 2024 sixth-round pick, I don't think they dip into future resources. And while they could move down from the second or third to acquire picks, I feel (and I think they do as well) that the strongest part of this draft is in the second and third rounds. It's where the Bucs could find legitimate starting talent at several positions of need. So obtaining extra picks in those rounds from a team that wants to move up brings tremendous value. With that in mind, the Bucs could choose to address different positions of need earlier than I did with extra picks at their disposal. Here is my final crack at what the Bucs could potentially do come draft night.
R1, No. 26: C Zach Frazier, West Virginia [6'2, 315, 5.24-40, SR]
A former wrestling state champion in high school, Frazier has outstanding flexibility and core strength. He has tremendous power to create movement in the run game, and once he gets his hands on you it's over. He's extremely smart and with a strong work ethic and competitiveness to him, and has enough athleticism to climb to the second level. However, he can struggle with recovery in pass protection, shorter arms will give him trouble with longer defenders and he could play with a better anchor in pass sets. He hasn't had any known meetings with the Bucs.
Jackson Powers-Johnson is the popular pick but I have my doubts that he’d be available when the Bucs come on the clock at 26 and even if he is there, are some medical concerns with the center. Frazier would be an immediate threat to Robert Hainsey's starting job with the likelihood of winning a competition in training camp.
R2, No. 57: DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson [6'4, 294, 4.89-40, 5SR]
Orhorhoro can play up anywhere on the line and uses explosiveness and power to defeat linemen. He's quick off the ball with a dynamic first step, has the power to push at the point of attack, and has a relentless motor and passion for the game. He is a stout run defender with all the tools to develop into a dangerous pass rusher. However, he will struggle with double teams and disengaging from length. He relies on his quickness as a rusher and will need to refine his pass-rush plan along with developing more moves to add to his repertoire. He had 22 tackles, eight for loss, and five sacks in his final season with the Tigers.
General manager Jason Licht talked about never having enough depth in the trenches and always looking for upgrades. While defensive tackle may seem like a luxury pick with starters and decent backups in place, it's a position the team will always be looking at. Orhorhoro has explosiveness, and power and can line up all over the line. Orhorhoro has a formal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine and was brought in for an official 30 visit.
R3, No. 89: WR Jalen McMillan Washington [ 6'1, 197, 4.47-40, 4JR]
The other (other) Washington receiver, McMillan worked mostly out of the slot with a diverse route tree and a knack for finding the open spot on the field. He is strong through the catch point, has an explosive release, and is a willing blocker. Still, he needs to show he can hold up against more physical corners and will need to prove he can stretch routes vertically consistently. He finished his collegiate career with 164 receptions for 2,143 and 17 touchdowns.
McMillan makes a lot of sense if the Bucs are looking for someone who can learn behind Godwin and spell him if needed. The Bucs have a habit of going to Washington where they know players are well coached and have a passion for the game. McMillan would be the latest Husky to join the Bucs. He had a formal meeting with the Buccaneers at the Combine.
R3, No. 92: OG Mason McCormick, South Dakota State [6'4, 309, 5.08-40, 6SR]
The senior left guard has a nasty demeanor and is physical to the whistle. He excels in run blocking, especially in zone, and finishes blocks when engaged. While he isn't a polished product in pass blocking, he adjusts well to a wide array of pass rush moves defenders will use against him. In 54 consecutive starts at left guard, he allowed just two sacks. He'll need to prove he can handle the jump from the FCS to the NFL.
The Bucs double up on the offensive line here in the third round. McCormick is the scrappy small school player with a nasty demeanor that Jason Licht loves. He has good athleticism and would be a great fit in the Bucs zone system. He would immediately compete with Sua Opeta and Ben Bredeson for the starting left guard spot. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
R4, No.125: OLB Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State [6'1, 248, 4.57-40, SR]
The under-sized edge rusher wreaked havoc in the backfield with a quick get-off and an array of pass rush moves to get to the quarterback and ball carrier. He plays with aggression and a relentless motor to finish plays and uses great leverage and bend to attack the passer. However, due to his less-than-ideal length, he can get hung up by longer-armed tackles and will struggle to set the edge. Though he will fight to get off blocks and isn't easily washed out of plays. Kamara ended his college career with a staggering 45.5 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.
The Bucs said they wanted to attack the trenches and four of their first five selections did just that. Kamara doesn't have the size teams generally look for but the production was off the charts. He plays hot all the time and knows how to win with leverage to get to the quarterback. His size is reminiscent of Shaq Barrett who developed into a nice player for the Bucs. He would be thrown right into the competition for the starting spot across from Yaya Diaby, competing with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Randy Gregory. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
R6, No. 220: Kendal Milton, Georgia [6'1, 225, 4.62-40, SR]
Milton is your typical big-bodied short-yardage back. He has good vision and patience and makes timely cuts gaining speed as he reaches the second and third levels of the defense. He's a plus blocker in pass protection and when asked to perform as a lead blocker. However, he doesn't have long speed and is a nonfactor in the passing game. After waiting in line behind other backs, he finished 2023 with 790 yards and 14 touchdowns averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He had three games of over 100-yard rushing games in his last five games.
The Bucs are lacking a big-bodied bruiser on the roster and Milton gives them just that. He's not going to provide breakaway speed but can pick up the tough yards in an area where the Bucs have struggled over the past few years. 3rd and 1, 3rd and 2 is where Milton will thrive. He had an informal visit with the Bucs at the combine but has experience with former Georgia and new Bucs receivers coach Bryan McClendon as well.
R7, No, 246: S Trey Taylor, Air Force [6'0, 206, 4.59-40, 5SR]
Taylor is capable of playing deep, in the box, or in the slot but will sometimes struggle in true-man coverage. He'll do his best work in the box or coming up in run support but has a knack for understanding route concepts and finding the ball. He won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football in 2023 and draws rave reviews about the kind of teammate he is. However, he lacks deep speed, can get grabby at times when beat, and needs to be a more consistent finisher. He finished his collegiate career with 205 tackles, 11 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 19 pass deflections, and six interceptions.
Taylor is more of a coverage safety and has a knack for finding the ball. He has six interceptions and 19 pass breakups over the last four seasons. He was First Team All-American, First Team All-MWC, and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football in 2023. He draws rave reviews about his character and leadership qualities and is cousins with Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed. With not much depth at the position, Taylor could fill a spot on the back end while developing further and playing on special teams. Taylor was recently brought in for an official 30 visit with the Bucs.
