Crucial Buccaneers defender could be set to return vs. Panthers after 15-game absence

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not fully control their own destiny, but they do control the first part of it — they need to beat the Carolina Panthers on Saturday for any hope of making the playoffs this season.

The Bucs lost their first matchup against the Panthers two weeks ago 23-20, so they'll need to win the rematch if they want a chance to make the playoffs (the New Orleans Saints will also have to beat the Atlanta Falcons the following day). The Bucs have been mostly healthy in this back stretch, but now, they're set to get another big playmaker back on defense for this final game of the regular season — and he'll help in a crucial area.

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Thursday, and he revealed that defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is in play for Saturday's game. Kancey, who has missed 15 regular-season games, could be a missing piece for this Bucs defense against Bryce Young and the Panthers.

In order for Kancey to come off Injured Reserve, a corresponding move would have to be made.

Todd Bowles says Calijah Kancey is “in play” for Sunday. Says that if he plays, he’ll be on a snap count.



Calijah Kancey could bring juice to Buccaneers pass rush

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) rushes | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Kancey has been out with a pectoral tear since Week 2 of the regular season, when the Bucs played the Houston Texans. The initial thought was that he'd be out for the year, then if the Bucs went on a deep playoff run, and now, he's back just in time for Tampa Bay's final regular-season game.

The Bucs could certainly use the pass-rushing expertise that Kancey provides. Young often struggles greatly when consistently pressured, posting a 49.4% completion percentage under pressure and a -0.03 EPA/play, per SumerSports. That will be a key to throw Young off his game the week after his threw for just 54 yards on 24 attempts, and Kancey could be a big part of that.

Last year, Kancey had 7.5 sacks and 28 total tackles, and if he can grab even one on Saturday against the Panthers, Tampa Bay could really help itself on defense and get the win. Some added pressure from the middle of the line would also be beneficial, as it would help free up edge rushers Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby to wreak havoc in the backfield.

The Bucs and Panthers will face off in Raymond James Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

