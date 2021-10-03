Buccaneers vs. Patriots: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know about Buccaneers vs. Patriots before the game begins.

It's here: Tom Brady is going to face off against Bill Belichick and the team that took a chance on him with the 199th pick in 2000.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Massachusetts today to take on the New England Patriots, marking Brady's first game against his former squad - you know, the one that he won six Super Bowl rings with and established himself as the best quarterback to ever do it.

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) vs. New England Patriots (1-2)

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass.

When: Sunday, October 3 at 8:20 P.M. ET

Watch: NBC | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are a seven-point favorite. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Series history: The Patriots lead, 7-2. New England defeated Tampa Bay by a score of 19-14 when the teams last met in 2017.

Important stories

The rundown

74,571 yards. 541 passing touchdowns and 565 total. A 20-year completion percentage of 63.8.

Those are the gaudy numbers Brady posted during his time with the Patriots. Tonight, he has a chance to show the world that he can be just as dominant against them. And unless he plays beyond the 2023 season or meets New England in the Super Bowl before then, it'll be Brady's only chance to do so.

He may not say it, but Brady is undoubtedly juiced up for this opportunity. All while the Buccaneers are motivated to bounce back from an eye-opening, 32-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams a week ago.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are looking to 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones as Brady's long-term heir. Jones has been solid but unspectacular through three starts, completing 67.5 percent of his passes but with only two resulting in scores compared to three ending in interceptions.

New England spent its offseason building around its new quarterback, even before the draft began by utilizing a hefty chunk of cap space in free agency. Edge rusher Matt Judon has quickly made an impact, tallying 3.5 sacks to begin his New England career. New tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have begun to gel with Jones, hauling in ten receptions apiece to start the year.

This is far from the Patriots team Brady played with just two seasons ago, but it is one that could put up a good fight in both side's so-called "revenge game" on Sunday night.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.