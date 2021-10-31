Buccaneers vs. Saints: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before Tampa Bay and New Orleans kickoff on Sunday.

For their second NFC South showdown of the 2021 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Louisiana today to take on their archrival, the New Orleans Saints.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) vs. Chicago Bears (3-3)

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:25 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites over the Saints. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Series history: New Orleans leads, 37-22. The Buccaneers defeated the Saints by a score of 30-20 when the teams last met in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2020-21 playoffs.

Important stories

The rundown

The former No. 1 overall pick going up against the team that selected him: Quarterback Jameis Winston is looking to lead the Saints to a win today over his former Buccaneers squad and coaching staff.

It certainly won't be easy, but it should provide some exciting football. Winston has played impressive football this year and has an elite weapon at his disposal in Alvin Kamara, but struggles immensely under pressure, which Tampa Bay can create at a substantial rate.

On the flip-side, the Saints own the best defense that the Buccaneers have faced all year and could create some issues for Tom Brady and Co. It isn't reasonable to expect New Orleans to totally shut down the league's No. 2 offense in yardage and No. 3 offense in points per game, especially as the Saints own a middle-of-the-pack pass defense, but the Saints can make the Bucs one-dimensional with a stout rushing defense.

It doesn't help that the Bucs' receiving corps will be without Antonio Brown, who is out with an ankle injury, and possibly Rob Gronkowski, who is questionable (ribs).

The Buccaneers are the more talented team of the two which serves as an advantage, one that the AllBucs staff believes will lead to a Tampa Bay victory. That being said, a win won't be handed to the Bucs as it was a week ago and in other instances - they'll have to earn it.

