Bucs RB Doesn't Participate in Practice Thursday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a full injury report heading into Thursday, but all may not be as bad as it seems.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had 16 different players on the injury report Wednesday, which led many to be concerned about certain players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and more. Thankfully, per FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman, things may not be as dire as they seem.
Auman served as the beat's pool reporter while others stayed home in preparation for Hurricane Helene, and he had a few updates. It seems like defensive tackle Vita Vea and offensive tackle Luke Goedeke practiced with "no limitations", which is a huge boon for Buccaneers fans. If both of them could come back to the trenches, Tampa Bay would be in better shape than it was a week ago against the Denver Broncos.
READ MORE: Bucs Punter's Early Struggles Cast Doubt on Future
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey were still practicing to the side with trainers. As this is the second day in a row that they've done this, it remains unlilkely that they will play Sunday. Wideout Kameron Johnson, who didin't participate Wednesday, appeared to be back in a limited capacity Thursday.
The interesting tidbit is that running back Bucky Irving did not participate on Thursday due to a hamstring injury. While that may sound alarming for Buccaneers fans, Irving spoke with media over Zoom and revealed that he anticipates that he will be ready to play on Sunday.
Finally, the other 11 players — mostly including starters like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Yaya Diaby and Graham Barton — seemed to be participating, so that's a very good sign for Sunday.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Why the Bucs Should Make Bucky Irving RB1
• Instant Reactions to Bucs' Awful Loss to Broncos
• Bucs Star Predicted to Sign With Bears in Offseason