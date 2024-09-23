Bucs Star Predicted to Sign With Bears in Offseason
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has gotten off to a hot start for the 2024 NFL season. He's caught three touchdown passes in as many games to kick off his campaign.
While there isn't a problem with a star player bringing quality production early in the season, the Buccaneers could face an issue because of it. Godwin will enter free agency following the season.
Bleacher Report took time to analyze every need for each of the 32 NFL teams across the league, citing the Chicago Bears needing some help at the wide receiver position. This makes sense, as they'll need to equip potential franchise quarterback Caleb Williams with adequate talent.
Could the Bears pry away Godwin from the Buccaneers? The 29-year-old receiver is certainly bolstering his free agency value with his play through three games. He's caught 21 of his 25 targets for 253 yards on the season.
The Bears could opt to move on from Keenan Allen as the 32-year-old wide receiver is on a one-year deal and has underwhelmed thus far.
"Luckily, Ryan Poles is currently projected to begin the offseason with about $73 million of cap space available, per Over The Cap, so Poles has enough funds to go after a big fish," Bleacher Report wrote. "Godwin will be one of the best wide receivers on the open market as he's logged four 1,000-yard seasons in the last five years and is off to a good start in 2024 with 253 yards in three games."
The Bears will be a team capable of sliding in and offering Godwin a pretty penny in the offseason. The Buccaneers just tied up two years, $41 million to secure the services of Mike Evans. Drafting Jalen McMillan to bolster the wide receiver room and adding youth to the corps could give the team some leeway is it pertains to returning Godwin.
Should it be time for Tampa Bay to move on from Godwin, and opt for younger, cheaper options to surround alongside Evans, predicting Godwin to Chicago could certainly make sense.
