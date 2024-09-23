Bucs Still Hanging On in NFC South Despite Big Loss
Things could have gone better for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. A lot better, even, but it wasn't worst-case scenario as far as the division was concerned.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got absolutely shellacked by the Denver Broncos 26-7 on Sunday, ending a two-game winning streak to start the season. It was a tough loss and may be a bad omen for the future, but at least for right now, things aren't so grim — the Broncos are an AFC team, so it doesn't reflect as poorly on Tampa Bay's record as far as NFC standings are concerned. And thankfully for them, every other competing team in the NFC South lost as well.
Team
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
Stk
New Orleans Saints
2
1
0
.667
103
44
1-1
1-0
L1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2
1
0
.667
64
62
1-1
1-0
L1
Atlanta Falcons
1
2
0
.333
49
61
0-2
1-0
L1
Carolina Panthers
1
2
0
.333
49
95
0-1
1-1
W1
READ MORE: Bucs Had Wrong Mentality in Broncos Loss
The New Orleans Saints went through a rough offensive game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but despite that, they almost won. Almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, though, and the Eagles managed to score a go-ahead touchdown in the dying embers of the game to win a rough 15-12 game. That means that the Saints drop to 2-1, and while they have the lead due to a divisional win over the Panthers to start the year, but they're tied with the Buccaneers atop the division at 2-1.
The Falcons had a really good chance to even the odds on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, who would be their hardest opponent on the schedule. They almost won that game, but the Chiefs pulled ahead and Kirk Cousins didn't have another game-winning drive in him. A failed fourth-down conversion saw the Chiefs win 22-17, bringing the Falcons down to 1-2 on the year.
The Carolina Panthers ended up getting their first win in big fashion on the heels of Andy Dalton's first start, beating the Las Vegas Raiders pretty soundly 36-22. Dalton threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, and while it might be a bit early to say that they'll be able to do that more often, it's something to monitor going forward.
The Bucs will have an NFC game in Week 4 when they play the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Saints and Falcons will square off in Atlanta and the Carolina Panthers will have an AFC game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
