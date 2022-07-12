Tampa Bay Buccaneers report shuts down Jimmy Garappolo rumors

Late last week, a report came out from radio host and former Bucs' supplemental draft pick, Dan Sileo, stating that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly wanted to trade for current San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Per Sileo:

"I know Don Yee very well. Don Yee is the representative for Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. That so-called angst between them in New England, that was made up by the media. Those two guys are dear friends. The animosity was more toward Bill Belichick than it was toward Garoppolo. Brady and Garoppolo text each other all the time and are friends. They have the same agent. Those two guys are in constant communication."

"Deshaun Watson's news is going to dictate what happens to Garoppolo. Garoppolo has two teams on the table right now that are trying to throw some deals together. The Buccaneers would love to have Jimmy G in Tampa as the heir apparent. So Garoppolo would go to Tampa as the backup and once Brady leaves, there's Jimmy G with a ready-made team again like he had in San Francisco and in New England. It's a no-brainer."

The statements made by Sileo have since been squashed by a number of NFL insiders including Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud and the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It is very apparent that Don Yee and his client, Jimmy Garoppolo, are in search of team for the veteran quarterback to call home with the 49ers looking to roll with their QB of the future Trey Lance. The Buccaneers do not seem to be one of the teams that are interested in acquiring Garoppolo's services however.

Currently, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' backup options at the position include long-time backup Blaine Gabbert and developing young gun Kyle Trask. Many Bucs' faithful don't have much faith in either of the aforementioned players to be the starter once Brady does indeed retire. Trask is in the best position at the moment to land the role, but it would be wise for Tampa Bay to look elsewhere to try and land a more proven quarterback if they hope to stay relevant and continue to compete for more championships.

