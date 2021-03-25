Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Sign Veteran OT Josh Wells

The Bucs have now re-signed ten free agents from the Super Bowl-winning roster.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing to keep their Super Bowl-winning roster together re-signing their 10th overall free agent on Thursday.

The Bucs have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Josh Wells keeping him in Tampa Bay for one more season, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. Wells receives a one-year deal at the veteran minimum of $990,000, plus a $137,500 signing bonus, according to Auman. The deal includes $500,000 in guaranteed-money.

The contract qualifies for the NFL's veteran salary benefit, which creates more cap space for the Bucs. While Wells is set to make $990,000 this year, it will only count $850,000 against the salary cap, Auman explained.

Wells has played in 52 career games, with 11 starts, primarily serving as a top offensive tackle back up in the league. He played with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-18 and joined the Bucs as a free agent in September 2019.

This past season, he appeared in 15 total games for the Bucs, starting only once. While re-signing Wells isn't as big of a deal as compared to retaining the likes of Shaquil Barrett or Chris Godwin, he serves as an important piece of the offensive line depth.

During the 2019 season, Wells appeared in 13 total games, earning two starts as well.

Wells is the second back-up offensive lineman to re-join the Bucs following Aaron Stinnie, who also signed a new one-year deal. Stinnie stepped in for starter Alex Cappa, who fractured his ankle during the team's Wild Card playoff win over the Washington Football Team.

As for back-up offensive lineman Joe Haeg, he departed Tampa Bay this past weekend signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers instead.

Re-signing Wells and Stinnie will provide strong depth next season for the Bucs along the offensive line.

Stay tuned to AllBucs.com for further updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2021 NFL free agency.