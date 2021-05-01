NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Buccaneers Select Notre Dame OL Robert Hainsey in Third Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers add necessary depth to their offensive line in the third round of the NFL Draft with Notre Dame lineman Robert Hainsey.
With the 95th overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Notre Dame right tackle Robert Hainsey.

Hainsey, who played high school ball just south of Tampa Bay at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., made 34 starts on the Fighting Irish's offensive line during his college career. Hainsey, 6-foot-5, 306 pounds, exclusively played right tackle at Notre Dame and logged over 2,000 snaps at the position. However, with less than ideal arm length, Hainsey is expected to move inside to guard at the next level.

With nearly 1,500 reps in pass protection, Hainsey gave up just seven career sacks at Notre Dame per Pro Football Focus.

Tampa Bay addressed the future of its edge rusher position by taking Washington defensive end Joe Tryon with the 32nd overall selection and final pick of the first round on Thursday night. After their first luxury pick, the Buccaneers added a capable No. 2 quarterback to sit and learn behind quarterback Tom Brady for the foreseeable future in Florida's Kyle Trask.

With their final pick of day two, the Buccaneers make another luxurious pick by adding key offensive line depth via the services of Hainsey. As center Ryan Jensen and guard Alex Cappa enter the final year of their contracts, Hainsey will enter Tampa Bay as a key backup with the potential to one day take over as a starter.

Buccaneers' remaining 2021 draft picks: Round 4, pick 32 (No. 137 overall); Round 5, pick 32 (No. 176 overall); Round 6, pick 33 (No. 217 overall); Round 7, pick 24 (No. 251 overall); Round 7, Pick 31 (No. 259 overall)Stay tuned to AllBucs.com for further updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2021 NFL Draft.

