Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign OL Ted Larsen to Practice Squad

It's a welcomed return to Tampa Bay for the veteran offensive lineman.
Dealing with multiple injuries and movement on the offensive line, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added veteran presence and a familiar name to its practice squad Tuesday.

The Bucs signed offensive lineman Ted Larsen to the practice squad, the team announced. Larsen spent the first four years of his NFL career in Tampa Bay from 2010 to 2014 being used as an offensive guard and center.

The addition of Larsen is important for the Bucs, who recently dealt with the departure of back-up center A.Q. Shipley to a career-ending neck injury. Shipley had started two games at center after Tampa Bay's starting center Ryan Jensen was shifted to left guard as Ali Marpet was in concussion protocol.

Marpet was able to recover and move past his concussion after missing three games for the Bucs. In addition to Marpet's concussion, left tackle Donovan Smith had been dealing with an ankle injury but was able to play against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago.

Larsen has played in 137 career games throughout his NFL career, making 88 starts, 31 of which he made while with the Bucs the first time around. 

Since then, Larsen has played for the Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals (2014-15), Chicago Bears (2016, 2019), and Miami Dolphins (2017-18). Larsen has appeared in games as a center, left guard, and right guard over his career.

The Florida native entered the league as a sixth-round selection (No. 205 overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft. Larsen played college football at North Carolina State.

