Report: Philadelphia Eagles Request Interview with Buccaneers' Todd Bowles

Could Bowles leave Tampa Bay? This is the third NFL team to request an interview.

The Philadelphia Eagles are requesting to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to fill the franchise's new head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday, the team announced. Pederson spent five seasons in Philadelphia and helped deliver the city's first Super Bowl championship in 2018.

It was expected that Pederson would remain as head coach despite the team's losing record this season, but following recent meetings with owner Jeffrey Lurie, it was made clear Pederson did not have a clear path to fix current team issues, ESPN reported.

The Eagles become the third NFL team to request an interview with Bowles. It was previously reported that both the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons are both interested in Bowles to become head coach there as well.

Bowles is an attractive candidate given the success his defense has found in numerous places, most recently in Tampa Bay. During the 2020 season, the Buccaneers' defense ranked No. 6 in the NFL in total defense (327.1 yards per game allowed), No. 1 in run defense (80.6 YPG), No. 21 in pass defense (246.6 YPG), and No. 8 in points allowed per game at 22.2 under the guidance of Bowles.

Prior to his time in Tampa Bay, Bowles served as the New York Jets head coach from 2015-18, compiling a 24-40 record. In 2011, Bowles served as the Miami Dolphins' interim head coach during the 2011 season after the firing of the late Tony Sparano.

Similar to Bowles, Buccaneers' offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has also been considered a potential candidate for future NFL head coaching jobs. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Bowles and Leftwich in December and the possibility of the two becoming head coaches in the league.

“I’m wishing both those guys get an opportunity and, you know, I’ll be all for it,” Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio in December.

Bowles does in fact have a tie to the city of Philadelphia. Bowles was a four-year defensive back for Temple from 1982-1985 and inducted to the program's hall of fame in 2001.

The Bucs will travel to New Orleans next week to face the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 6:40 P.M. ET on Sunday night, televised on FOX.