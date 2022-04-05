Off the Board: Impact of Eagles and Saints Trade on Buccaneers at No. 27

In the weeks leading to the NFL Draft, a lot of things can potentially change for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For starters, the futures of tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, and safety Tyrann Mathieu could all significantly alter what the team might do when draft weekend arrives.

Then you have the strategies and moves to be made by others, like the recent trade between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

As things continue to shift, we'll continue to evaluate, and with this latest shift comes pretty clear opinions none of the four picks involved will be spent on a quarterback.

Which is bad news for the Buccaneers.

The more quarterbacks that are taken ahead of No. 27, the better because it shifts talent down the board with players Tampa Bay isn't even considering going elsewhere.

Charles Davis' latest mock draft has only two quarterbacks going in the first 26 picks, meaning 24 potential Bucs come off before Jason Licht gets a crack at the board.

The result? Edge rusher David Ojabo, out of Michigan, joined the Bucs in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Yes, Ojabo's Achilles injury at Michigan's pro day could cause him to fall into Day 2 of the draft," Davis wrote. "But the Bucs have the infrastructure to wait for him to get healthy and become a top pass rusher for them down the line."

With this new stretch of draft order in the first round, the Eagles go with cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. out of Clemson where Bucky Brooks previously had the team going with an offensive lineman.

With the Chargers taking the offensive lineman Philadelphia may have taken, they switch position groups altogether to prioritize top-end talent over need, and the ripples start extending outward.

Eventually, Zion Johnson of Boston College heads to the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 24 while Georgia's defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was sent to the Eagles with the 15th pick, previous to that.

All of this leads to Jason Licht taking a chance on Ojabo, even after selecting Washington's Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in 2021's first round and Shaquil Barrett under contract beyond the 2022 NFL Season.

Honestly, if the board falls like this, I see Tampa Bay going with Kenyon Green.

Green, out of Texas A&M is the next-best offensive guard in the class according to most, but he's there at No. 28 for the Green Bay Packers because of Ojabo heading to Tampa Bay.

Or perhaps Christian Watson, the wide receiver out of North Dakota State University. A selection that would get my seal of approval, on the spot.

Whatever the Eagles and Saints do after this latest NFL Draft shake-up, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to have talented players to choose from.

It just may not be the same group of talent, as it might have been before.

