Skip to main content

Tom Brady Would Rather Lose Than Not Play

On his most recent podcast, Tom Brady stated he would rather lose than not play football at all.

This past Sunday the Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns, a game they should have won, but gave away, to fall below .500 with a 5-6 record. After the loss, Tom Brady took to his Let's Go! podcast to discuss why he views losses as a better alternative than not playing at all.

“Look, losing is hard for all of us, but I’d rather lose and play than not play at all."

“I love playing. I love competing. I love trying to be a little bit better every day. I love going out there with a sense of purpose to try to get better. And ultimately, I love trying to play at a championship level for my teammates. . . . And obviously there’s challenges every year. Everybody has unique challenges, you know, on and off the field. You work as hard as you can with the circumstances that are presented before you. We’re just going to keep fighting ’til the end and we’ll be measured by, again, by what happens over the course of a long season.”

READ MORE: Major Injury Update on Bucs' All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs

Tom's passion and love for the game has been evident since he became a starter in the NFL and has made him the greatest quarterback of all time. Even he himself can see that even in a loss you have to be thankful to still be playing the beautiful game of football.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Luckily for Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even sitting at 5-6 they still are at the top of the worst division in football, the NFC South, setting them up to potentially claim the 4th seed in the playoffs. 

Their road doesn't get much easier through their next few games, however, as they host the Saints on MNF and then travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers on a short week before heading back to Tampa to face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Buccaneers can somehow manage to win a majority of these next 3-4 games, they will be in prime position to end the regular season on a high note heading into the playoffs.

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Takes Shot at Tom Brady's Trainer and Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_15392258 (1)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

Antonio Brown Takes Shot at Tom Brady's Trainer and Buccaneers

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19515445
Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

Major Injury Update on Bucs' All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19515577
Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

Jacoby Brissett Takes Subtle Jab at Tom Brady After Buccaneers Loss

By Caleb Skinner
AF51540F-E623-49A0-B26E-CE11EC04C61D
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gameday

Buccaneers' All-Pro Offensive Star Suffers Likely Season Ending Injury

By Collin Haalboom
F81E0ADC-8A11-4353-9D9F-D3E8F7122CB9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gameday

Gameday Recap: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fail to Win Third Straight

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19426941 (1)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

By Dustin Lewis
4EA60350-1AA2-402B-B3D9-F991F1DB99F1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gameday

Gameday Preview: Buccaneers Look to Extend Winning Streak in Cleveland

By Collin Haalboom
USATSI_19425731
Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

By Dustin Lewis