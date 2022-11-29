Tom Brady Would Rather Lose Than Not Play

This past Sunday the Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns, a game they should have won, but gave away, to fall below .500 with a 5-6 record. After the loss, Tom Brady took to his Let's Go! podcast to discuss why he views losses as a better alternative than not playing at all.

“Look, losing is hard for all of us, but I’d rather lose and play than not play at all."

“I love playing. I love competing. I love trying to be a little bit better every day. I love going out there with a sense of purpose to try to get better. And ultimately, I love trying to play at a championship level for my teammates. . . . And obviously there’s challenges every year. Everybody has unique challenges, you know, on and off the field. You work as hard as you can with the circumstances that are presented before you. We’re just going to keep fighting ’til the end and we’ll be measured by, again, by what happens over the course of a long season.”

Tom's passion and love for the game has been evident since he became a starter in the NFL and has made him the greatest quarterback of all time. Even he himself can see that even in a loss you have to be thankful to still be playing the beautiful game of football.

Luckily for Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even sitting at 5-6 they still are at the top of the worst division in football, the NFC South, setting them up to potentially claim the 4th seed in the playoffs.

Their road doesn't get much easier through their next few games, however, as they host the Saints on MNF and then travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers on a short week before heading back to Tampa to face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Buccaneers can somehow manage to win a majority of these next 3-4 games, they will be in prime position to end the regular season on a high note heading into the playoffs.

