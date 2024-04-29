Bucs Gameday

NFL Legends, Former Buccaneer Set To Roast Tom Brady During Netflix Special

Tom Brady will get together with some old friends, though they probably won't be sharing kind words.

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are one of the best quarterback-tight-end duos ever to play the game of football. Their success as a dynamic duo in the NFL is represented by the 141 games played together in which they connected on 620 connections for 9,275 yards and a whopping 93 touchdowns on their way to four Super Bowl victories between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The two have not only been great on the field together, but they have shown their unique personalities off the field that continue to draw people to them. They have created content for the Buccaneers during their short tenure there and even after retiring they have continued to put out great content that gives us a deeper understanding of who they are as people.

Now the two will once again get together in early May as Gronkowski, amongst a host of other NFL greats, will participate in a Netflix special roasting the greatest QB of all-time in Tom Brady.

The special will be live on the popular streaming network and there are sure to be fireworks as the group aims to embarrass the GOAT in some friendly fire.

