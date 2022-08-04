Skip to main content

Tom Brady Won't Play in Buccaneers Preseason Opener Against Miami Dolphins

Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, per head coach Todd Bowles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to host the Miami Dolphins for joint practices next week prior to their preseason opener on August 13th. We have now learned that quarterback Tom Brady and a host of other starters will not play in the first preseason game against the Dolphins.

READ MORE: NFL Makes Verdict on Potential Punishment for Tom Brady

Per head coach Todd Bowles on who Bucs fans will see come next Saturday:

“There will be a lot of starters that won’t play in that game,” Bowles explained. “They’ll get plenty of work in practice, though, the two practices we’ll get to play similar to a game for those guys.

“We want to see some of the younger guys play that I’ve mentioned and try to build our depth a little bit and go from there. …[Brady] will not play in that game.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is not surprising to see Bowles sit the majority of his starters, especially Brady, in the preseason opener as many teams around the league tend to do the same. The starters will definitely receive valuable reps throughout the week, however, to give them some live looks against competition outside of their immediate teammates.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Make Splash Trade for Star Defensive End

Even without Brady, there should be plenty to speak about leading up to and during the game with the results of the NFL's investigation into the Miami Dolphins' "impermissible contact" with Tom Brady during and after the 2021 season.

Moving forward, I expect the starters to slowly begin to get more integrated into the preseason games - even though they will 100% have a snap count. If we see Brady at all during the preseason games, expect it to be much less playing time than others and for backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask to get tons of run.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_17183506
News

Leonard Fournette Creates Custom Birthday Cake for Tom Brady

By Collin HaalboomAug 3, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
USATSI_18803086
News

Browns' QB Deshaun Watson Won't Miss Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Caleb SkinnerAug 3, 2022 9:59 AM EDT
Untitled design (8)
News

Miami Dolphins Owner Disagrees with Result of NFL Investigation

By Dustin LewisAug 2, 2022 11:04 PM EDT
910D1499-E949-4338-BCB3-E67A7DE6DA27
News

NFL Makes Verdict on Potential Punishment for Tom Brady

By Caleb SkinnerAug 2, 2022 4:25 PM EDT
USATSI_18779467
News

BREAKING: Miami Dolphins punished for impermissible contact with Tom Brady

By Caleb SkinnerAug 2, 2022 12:39 PM EDT
B39873C2-1B28-40EC-B4AB-15B417C86001
News

Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Much to Say Regarding Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement

By Caleb SkinnerAug 2, 2022 10:09 AM EDT
2E89BA00-180E-409F-A682-DAF41E01EB83
News

Buccaneers Carlton Davis III Aiming to be 'Most Feared Corner' in NFL

By David HarrisonAug 2, 2022 10:02 AM EDT
EED11817-9D19-41DD-B2CB-1B3B05341DB3
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Make Splash Trade for Star Defensive End

By Caleb SkinnerAug 2, 2022 9:49 AM EDT