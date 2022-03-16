WR Russell Gage expected to sign with Tampa Bay

Perhaps one of the main things that prevented the Bucs from reaching the Super Bowl was the lack of proven wide receiver options towards the end of the season. The first domino that fell was the ACL and MCL injuries to Chris Godwin in Week 15 vs. the New Orleans Saints. The second one came just two weeks later vs. the New York Jets when Antonio Brown lost his cool, shedding his pads and leaving the field as we've never witnessed before. This ultimately left the Bucs with Mike Evans, young unproven wide receivers as well as a couple of veterans that were past their prime.

With Godwin potentially missing a few games to start the season and Antonio Brown gone for good, the Bucs needed to find help at the position heading into free agency and they did just that.

It is being reported the Bucs are signing Russell Gage to a three-year deal worth $30 million dollars - no incentives.

The former Atlanta Falcon's WR is only 26 years old and during his time in Atlanta, racked up 193 catches for 2,065 yards and 9 TD's. Looking at the wide receiver depth, it appears that Gage will slot easily into the WR3 position once held by Antonio Brown. He will join the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, and Jaelon Darden as weapons on the outside.

