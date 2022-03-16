Skip to main content

WR Russell Gage expected to sign with Tampa Bay

Former Atlanta Falcon's WR Russell Gage set to sign with NFC South rival Tampa Bay.

Perhaps one of the main things that prevented the Bucs from reaching the Super Bowl was the lack of proven wide receiver options towards the end of the season. The first domino that fell was the ACL and MCL injuries to Chris Godwin in Week 15 vs. the New Orleans Saints. The second one came just two weeks later vs. the New York Jets when Antonio Brown lost his cool, shedding his pads and leaving the field as we've never witnessed before. This ultimately left the Bucs with Mike Evans, young unproven wide receivers as well as a couple of veterans that were past their prime.

READ MORE: Bruce Arians' first reaction to Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers

With Godwin potentially missing a few games to start the season and Antonio Brown gone for good, the Bucs needed to find help at the position heading into free agency and they did just that.

It is being reported the Bucs are signing Russell Gage to a three-year deal worth $30 million dollars - no incentives. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The former Atlanta Falcon's WR is only 26 years old and during his time in Atlanta, racked up 193 catches for 2,065 yards and 9 TD's. Looking at the wide receiver depth, it appears that Gage will slot easily into the WR3 position once held by Antonio Brown. He will join the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, and Jaelon Darden as weapons on the outside.

READ MORE: Bucs' teammates react to Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay

Stick with BucsGameday for coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17329947
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Patriots G Shaq Mason

By Caleb Skinner2 minutes ago
USATSI_17023068
News

Rising safety Jordan Whitehead inks deal with Jets

By Caleb Skinner7 hours ago
USATSI_16836676
News

Report: Tampa Bay re-signing standout CB Carlton Davis

By Dustin Lewis12 hours ago
USATSI_17596799
News

Veteran center set to return to Tampa Bay

By Dustin Lewis13 hours ago
USATSI_16788903
News

Buccaneers free agent offensive lineman to sign with Cinncinati Bengals

By Maddox NebelMar 14, 2022
9F94F5E3-CEF0-4F0D-AE83-3105F111C262
News

Bucs' teammates react to Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay

By Maddox NebelMar 13, 2022
USATSI_16605794
News

NFL team responds on Twitter to Tom Brady announcing return

By Nate GreerMar 13, 2022
b713e5b2c05244c49473ac11edd8cccc
News

Jalen Ramsey has a funny reaction to Tom Brady returning to the NFL

By Jon ConahanMar 13, 2022