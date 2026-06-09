3 Things We're Looking For During Buccaneers' Last Day of OTAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their last week of OTAs, with their last day coming on Thursday. There's been plenty to talk about over the last two weeks, but there are a few things we're going to be looking for as OTAs come to an end and mandatory minicamp is set to begin.

Media will be present for the last day of Bucs OTAs on Thursday, and there are quite a few players who could end this period of the offseason on a high note. Here's what we'll be watching for at One Buccaneer Place:

Another Buccaneers Outside Corner Stepping Up

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) reacts during player introductions before the game against the Atlanta Falcons | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison turned heads during the second week of camp after picking off cornerback Baker Mayfield on a pass intended for Chris Godwin. Cornerback Zyon McCollum told reporters after that practice that he, Morrison and defensive back Jacob Parrish have a running bet over who can nab the most picks during the offseason, and we'd like to see McCollum or Parrish even the score.

McCollum had a bit of an up-and-down year last year and has a lot to prove this year, so it would be encouraging to see him step up and make plays against Tampa Bay's talented receiving corps. Parrish, meanwhile, is set to move outside from the nickel position, and he's set to compete with McCollum and Morrison for reps on the outside. If Parrish plays well this last week, the Bucs would be pretty comfortable with the decision to move him outside.

The Offense Bouncing Back

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Offense had a rough day out last Tuesday at OTAs. In addition to Morrison's pick, the Buccaneers offense wasn't able to score any points during red zone work, going 0/3 to end the day.

It's just June, of course, and certain camp days are better than others. But many are curious to see what Zac Robinson's offense is set to look like, and the pendulum could swing the other way for Tampa Bay's offense as they continue to install new concepts and plays. The Bucs have a wealth of weapons on offense, and they'll continue to get better at using them as camp goes along — perhaps that will mean that Thursday will be a day for the offense.

And while we're on the subject....

Which Receiver Stands Out?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Godwin got the brunt of the reps in Week 1 of OTAs, and Emeka Egbuka took most of them in Week 2 (and he also had a fun circus catch the week prior). There's still been buzz around wideout Jalen McMillan, too, and all three of those players could end up being WR1 for the Buccaneers.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who gets the most targets among Tampa Bay's wideouts on the last day of OTAs. There's also the other receivers buried deep down Tampa Bay's depth chart, like third-round draft pick Ted Hurst and second-year wideout Tez Johnson, who could make a splash as this period of the offseason comes to an end.

Tampa Bay's wideouts trying to establish themselves at the front of the pack will be one of the more interesting storylines of this offseason, and every rep will count before Week 1.

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