The One Starting Job the Buccaneers Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Today

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set at almost every position on the roster heading into 2026.

They addressed linebacker in a big way by nabbing Alex Anzalone in free agency and Josiah Trotter in the NFL Draft. They also grabbed a new starting pass rusher in Rueben Bain Jr. and a new defensive tackle in A'Shawn Robinson, so things should be set on that front, too.

There is one defensive position that the Buccaneers don't have a solid answer at, though, and it may be the only position that the Bucs will hold an actual competition at during camp. It's an important one, nonetheless, and it could determine whether or not the revamps across the rest of the defense are worth it.

Here's why the Bucs are in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the outside cornerback room:

Buccaneers Can Be Patient at Outside Cornerback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Jamel Dean has served as Tampa Bay's definitive CB1 for the last two years, but that will have to change in 2026.

The Bucs came into the offseason period after free agency with Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison set to be CB1 and CB2, in whatever order, for 2026. McCollum has shown flashes in the past but had a rough year last year after signing an extension, and Morrison spent his time recovering from an offseason hip injury in between fleeting starts.

On paper, this could be worrying, as Morrison has battled injuries in the past (and also had a leg injury for much of OTAs and mandatory minicamp) and McCollum has to prove he can bounce back. But the Bucs added another player to the room internally, and he could be a big help.

Defensive back Jacob Parrish is set to join the outside cornerbacks room from his spot playing nickel last year, as his old job is set to be taken by new draft pick Keionte Scott.

Parrish had a strong rookie season at the nickel position, netting two interceptions and two sacks. He played outside corner at Kansas State, so he has experience, and he could push both McCollum and Morrison for starting reps at the outside.

The Bucs can be patient and see which two cornerbacks really stand out in training camp. Whichever one loses out between the two spots can serve as an excellent rotational option, and with injury concerns to players like Morrison, the Bucs should be confident that they have some depth in the room heading into 2026.

Because of that, the team shouldn't have to worry too much about what this room is going to look like when the season starts. The first steps to determining that and getting an idea of who could pull ahead will begin soon, though, as training camp starts on July 28 in Tampa Bay.

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