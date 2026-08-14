3 Things We've Learned About the Buccaneers at Training Camp So Far

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and head coach Todd Bowles have gone through multiple days of training camp to get to this point — Friday will be the first preseason game the Bucs play in 2026.

It will be the first chance the Bucs have to see how some of their players who have shined at training camp handle a real game situation. But before they do that, we're taking a look back at some of the key things Tampa Bay has learned throughout this whole process up to this point.

Here are three things we've learned about the Bucs over training camp so far:

The Bucs Got the Attitude They Wanted

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers were looking to bring in some real attitude this offseason to develop what Todd Bowles has described as a "killer instinct". So far in training camp, it seems like this Bucs team is playing with a combativeness that we didn't see last year.

Constant fighting is not Bowles' favorite thing in the world, but the Bucs have gotten into scraps with both themselves and the New York Jets in joint training camp. Players like defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, linebacker Alex Anzalone and DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches have all brought some moxy to this squad, and even rookie LB Josiah Trotter hasn't been afraid to talk some smack to the team's veterans.

This is an intangible, so it's hard to measure — and it might look a lot different once games actually start this season. But for now, it's a positive step in the right direction, and it's trickling down to the rest of the team.

David Walker Could Be the Real Deal... For Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Walker (51) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any player, coach or beat writer you talk to around the team will tell you how good edge rusher David Walker has looked. Walker, a fifth-round pick out of Central Arkansas last year who tore his ACL in training camp and didn't play in 2025, has shown a strong pass-rush win rate, a physical style of play and a strong knowledge of the playbook.

“Just his energy and his athleticism [have] showed up," Bowles told reporters. "We didn’t get to see him in pads last year, but to see him out there and the way he moves. He moves like an inside [linebacker], but he plays outside [linebacker] and he [has] great power. To see him out there playing fast and not worried about his knee is great.”

So far, it looks like the Bucs might have a steal on their hands. But Walker still needs to prove he can translate his great camp to the game, so the preseason will be a good indicator for him as he takes what should be a lot of reps as an outside linebacker.

If he proves he can do what he's doing in-game? He could compete for the EDGE3 spot with Al-Quadin Muhammad, and the Bucs would really be pleased with that.

The Wide Receivers Room is as Deep as We Thought

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay's wideouts room has plenty of depth, and we knew that heading into training camp. What we learned, though, is that it could be even deeper than we thought.

Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan have all been making plays of their own throughout camp, but it gets better from there. Wideout Tez Johnson has had one of the most impressive camps of any Bucs player so far, and undrafted free agent Dean Patterson has even been a fun surprise as he's made plays constantly these past few weeks.

The room is a little banged up at the moment, but nothing appears long-term. If every wideout can be ready in time for Week 1, the Bucs could have a lethal group at the ready under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

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