49ers Land Buccaneers’ Emeka Egbuka In New NFL Redraft

With the NFL Draft having come and gone, the majority of free agents having already found new homes, and NFL training camps still over a month away, this point of the year represents one of the quietest in the NFL season.

As such, it's also a time of the year when NFL analysts and content creators are forced to find creative ways to engage their audiences. For Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport decided to use this time to re-draft the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which is always interesting content for NFL fans to consume.

Buccaneers' Selection of Emeka Egbuka Was a Shock

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

During the actual 2025 Draft, Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked most people when they decided to use their first round pick (19th overall) to select Ohio State WR, Emeka Egbuka.

The decision wasn't necessarily perplexing because of the player, even though it was a little higher than most thought the former Buckeye would be drafted, but moreso because the Bucs were absolutely loaded at the receiver position. At that time, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were both signed for big money contracts, and the Bucs already had a promising WR3 on the roster in Jalen McMillan, who was coming off an impressive 8 touchdown performance during his rookie season.

So when the Buccaneers selected Egbuka, a lot of people around the NFL questioned the logic. However, it didn't take long for Egbuka to prove to everyone who doubted the selection that they were wrong.

Egbuka Drafted 11th Overall in NFL Re-Draft Exercise

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In the 2025 NFL re-draft article for Bleacher Report, Davenport had the San Francisco 49ers selecting Egbuka at 11th overall instead of Georgia defensive lineman.

"Emeka Egbuka came roaring out of the gate last year before fading over the second half of his rookie season" Davenport wrote "But Egbuka posted three 100-yard games as a rookie and had an equal number of contests with double-digit catches."

The article continued with strong praise for Egbuka.

"Egbuka faded last year because his targets dropped" Davenport wrote. "He's absolutely capable of being the No. 1 wide receiver for an NFL offense—and the Niners need all the help at the position they can get."

With franchise icon Mike Evans signing with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, and Chris Godwin struggling to stay on the field, there's no doubt that the Buccaneers are in need of a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver. That is, unless they already have one in Emeka Egbuka.

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