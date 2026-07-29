Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Ranks Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka's Celebration in the Top Tier

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is expected to take on a larger role this season with the departure of Mike Evans.

Alongside Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, Egbuka looks primed to become the Bucs' WR1 as his second NFL season unfolds in 2026.

Egbuka had a solid rookie season, but he seemed to slip off as the year went by, especially when teams were able to key in on him when other wideouts were out with injury.

While he stood out by making plays in his rookie season, Egbuka is receiving flowers from fellow wide receiver and Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb, who ranked Egbuka's first-down celebration in the 'S' tier during an interview with Bryant McFadden of CBS Sports.

CeeDee Lamb Is A Fan of Emeka Egbuka's Celebration

Lamb went through some of the top first-down cellys from some of the top wideouts in the league and placed Egbuka in that top tier along with Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown — beating out many of the league's top wideouts.

Egbuka Looking to Show He's More Than Just A Celebration

While being recognized by Lamb for having one of the more elite first-down celebrations, Egbuka has some work to put in if he hopes to get to the level of the five-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro wideout.

In his rookie season, Egbuka paved the way for the Bucs with 938 receiving yards to go along with six trips to the end zone.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a solid season no doubt, but Egbuka left plenty on the table.

Through his first eight to nine games in the league, Egbuka was on fire, notching 600-plus receiving yards and all of his touchdowns.

Then things took a steep decline in the second half, only amounting 200-plus yards and no touchdowns.

That decline happened once defenses were able to key in on him, so it will be imperative that the guys around him stay healthy and that he develops into a player who can still be productive even when he is viewed as the Bucs' top weapon on offense.

If he can take that leap in consistency during his sophomore season, then the sky is the limit for Egbuka with Baker Mayfield slinging him the ball and Zac Robinson on the play sheet.

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