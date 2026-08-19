Are the Buccaneers Finally Nearing an Agreement With Vita Vea?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like the rest of the NFL, are putting in the work as Week 1 draws closer and closer. The Bucs have their second preseason game of the season next week, and as it stands, they still don't have defensive tackle Vita Vea back with the team.

Vea requested a trade during the offseason with hopes of getting a new contract, and while he's officially dealing with a back tweak, he's essentially holding out from practicing until he gets that new deal. There hasn't been much movement on that since he began holding out in camp, and per head coach Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers will likely start talking about what that means after Saturday's game.

"We'll probably talk next week [about Vea]," Bowles said. "Right now, everything is ongoing."

From the outside looking in, things have looked bleak when it comes to getting Vea a new deal. But according to an ESPN insider, the two sides might not be far off from getting everything situated after all.

Buccaneers Could Work it Out With Vita Vea Soon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter recently appeared on the Pat McAfee show to discuss Vea's contract woes, and he mentioned that Vea's mind seems to have shifted from wanting a trade and getting out of Tampa Bay to staying with the team and figuring out what to do.

"It feels like there's been a shift," Schefter said. "It feels like we've gone from a tone of pessimism to one where there's a tone of optimism. It feels like we've gone from Vita Vea wanting a trade to Vita Vea now wanting to try to get a deal done... I think it's flipped. I think eventually, the two sides figure it out."

"It feels like there's been a shift with Vita Vea and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers..



It feels like we've gone from Vita Vea wanting a trade to Vita Vea now wanting to get a deal done..



I think eventually the two sides figure it out"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LgIeE0WEoM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 19, 2026

That is, of course, good news for the Buccaneers if that is, in fact, the case. Tampa Bay could get some good trade value from Vea, but the team certainly could use his services in 2026 and would like to have him up front.

There could be a compromise that would give Vea some extra money this season before become a free agent, or the Bucs could set up a longer-term deal like he wanted originally at the start of camp. Either solution would be favorable for Vea as he looks to get the situation sorted.

If another ESPN source is to be believed, however, getting a solution could be harder than it seems.

Bucs Hold All the Leverage?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that while the Bucs and Vea's camp have been in discussions about solving the issue, Vea does not intend to step on the field until he has a new contract.

Vea, as of now, does not plan to step on the field in pads without a new contract. His issue: His $18M in 2026 pay is well below market despite 100+ pressures, 11.5 sacks since 2024.



Bucs and Vea have been in contact about his deal. https://t.co/j3el0yt2o7 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 19, 2026

It would depend on exactly what a "new contract" would mean in this case — the Bucs and Vea could work out a temporary patch with extra guarantees for this year, too — but either way, the Buccaneers seem to hold more leverage in this scenario.

Vea currently doesn't have any guarantees on his contract, so he won't get paid until game checks come in. He's probably right to be concerned about that, but he's running out of time, too. Once Week 1 comes around, he'd be losing around $1 million a week for each game he does not play. Even worse, he'd lose out on an accredited season if he missed 10 games, which can affect his base salary in a rough way.

Eventually, if he isn't traded, Vea will simply have to play for Tampa Bay if he wants any money this season. The Bucs likely know that, and while a show of good will to satisfy him would go far, they don't have to budge if they don't want to give him a long term deal.

The Bucs will have one more day of training camp on Thursday before taking Friday off and then playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason on Saturday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.