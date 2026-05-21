Baker Mayfield’s Biggest Revenge Games on Buccaneers’ 2026 Schedule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield's story is well known, and his journey to becoming the franchise QB for Tampa Bay has been an admirable one.

The bumps and bruises, the ups and downs, and everything in between have made Baker, well, Baker. Mayfield has played well since envisioning that his career as a starting QB was over, and in doing so, has helped the Buccaneers reach the playoffs in two out of his three seasons with the organization.

Mayfield is looking to put his 2025 season in the rearview mirror, one that was marred by injuries that he played through, and is turning his attention to the 2026 season, where he will have ample opportunities to get some personal revenge along the way.

Mayfield's Early Season Get Back at the Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Mayfield will get his first chance at revenge when the Bucs host the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 for their home opener of the 2026 season.

After being selected first overall by the Browns, the organization practically threw him in the trash for a more dual-threat QB by trading with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. That is when the you know what hit the fan in Mayfield's career.

Mayfield was never informed of the Browns' decision and ultimately requested that he be traded from the team, which, of course, they obliged. Mayfield was dealt to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams.

Since he departed from Cleveland, Mayfield has only played the Browns once, going 0-1 against them as the starter for Carolina.

While Mayfield will be pumped to get revenge against the team that scorned him early in his career, it's the person behind the situation that will draw even more ire when they face each other in 2026: Kevin Stefanski.

Baker Mayfield Looks to Best Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The master behind the puppet, Kevin Stefanski, was a large reason why things unfolded the way they did in Cleveland with Mayfield. And now, Mayfield will get to face his former head coach twice a year now that Stefanski is the head man in Atlanta with the Falcons.

Mayfield has obviously paid major attention to the Falcons since he arrived in Tampa Bay, but now the juices will definitely be flowing.

Stefanski alienated Mayfield in Cleveland, ultimately being the main pursuer of Watson, which led to the collapse of their relationship. On top of that, Stefanski never reached out to Mayfield following his trade to the Panthers, which is another added layer to Mayfield's continued disdain.

Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach. https://t.co/jUUsYkvlOC — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 20, 2026

It doesn't seem as if any respect is there any longer from Mayfield to Stefanski, and he sure as hell seems amped up to get to face him twice a year in the NFC South.

If we know anything about Mayfield, it's about his passion for anything that he puts his mind to. And that usually leads to getting the best Mayfield possible. Without that chip on his shoulder and the passion that clearly exudes from it, Mayfield might not be in the position he is in today.

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