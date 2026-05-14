New Report May Have Revealed Buccaneers' 2026 Preseason Schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like the rest of the NFL, are still waiting to reveal their 2026 regular-season schedule. Their opponents, and whether those opponents will be home or away, have been revealed, but what time, day and week they play those opponents remains to be seen.

That being said, there's another part of the schedule that still hasn't been revealed yet, and that's Tampa Bay's preseason slate. The Bucs will play three preseason games, and last year, two of those preseason games were at home — as a result, two of them will be on the road this year. But according to broadcaster Chris Myers, they won't have to travel very far.

Myers, who is set to call Tampa Bay's preseason games alongside franchise legend Ronde Barber, reported on Thursday that the Bucs will play their first preseason game against the New York Jets on the road, followed by a game at home vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and then a game on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Waiting on regular season..Bucs preseason looks like Tampa Bay will open with Jets on the road then home with Chiefs then at the Jags.. Calling the TV broadcast once again with Ronde Barber!#NFL #Bucs #buccaneers — Chris Myers (@The_ChrisMyers) May 14, 2026

Buccaneers could hold another joint practice during training camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about year one and year two as the head coach | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bucs would like to hold joint practice during training camp to sharpen up before the regular season, and the likely candidate is with the Jaguars.

The Bucs have history with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, who left the team in 2024 after serving as offensive coordinator for one year. Additionally, Jacksonville is close by, so the Bucs wouldn't have to travel very far to go there and hold a joint practice with the team. The Bucs recently held joint practice in Jacksonville in 2024, when Doug Pederson was still the head coach, so there's some familiarity there, too. The NFL still has to approve the joint practice, but signs are pointing in that direction.

The Bucs last played the Jets in preseason in 2023, and that game was also on the road. Kyle Trask started that game for Tampa Bay while he was competing with Baker Mayfield, who ended up winning the quarterback competition. The last time the Bucs played the Chiefs in the regular season was in 2024, when the Chiefs won in overtime 30-24.

Those games will tune the Bucs up for their regular season slate, which will be fully revealed at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

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