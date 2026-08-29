Buccaneers 53-Man Roster Tracker: Cuts & Latest Moves

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed all three preseason games, and now, their attention turns to trimming down the roster.

The Buccaneers have to cut down from 90 men to 53 men by Sunday, and that process is already beginning on Saturday. Tampa Bay will look to get 16 of these players onto the practice squad, but the rest will be cut and will have to find new NFL homes during the 2026 season.

Here's every cut the Bucs are making, so you can keep track of all the action:

RB Barika Kpeenu

Bucs have started the process of cutting down from 90 players to 53. Undrafted rookie RB Barika Kpeenu, a late addition in camp who had 11 yards last night, has been waived. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 29, 2026

The Bucs brought in Kpeenu during training camp after the team's first preseason game against the New York Jets, and now, he becomes the first cut the team makes. With this cut, Tampa Bay's running back room remains at four players, with Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell both starting and Sean Tucker and Josh Williams competing for roster spots.

LB John Bullock

Bucs are waiving second-year linebacker John Bullock, who made the 53 last year as an undrafted rookie. Good competition for backup linebacker jobs this year. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 29, 2026

Bullock played for the Buccaneers last year and made the 53-man roster then, but it wasn't to be the second time around. Bullock spent some time with the Colts during the offseason before coming back to Tampa Bay in hopes of making the roster again.

QB Connor Bazelak

Bucs are waiving second-year QB Connor Bazelak, who was last year's No. 3. Only got four snaps in last two preseason games as focus shifted to rookie Jalon Daniels. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 29, 2026

Bazelak was Tampa Bay's QB3 last year after beating out Michael Pratt for the job. He had hoped to win that job again this year against UDFA Jalon Daniels, but Daniels really impressed over preseason. He didn't play a single snap in Tampa Bay's second preseason game, which all but spelled the end for his time in Tampa Bay.

OG Nash Hutmacher

Two more cuts for Bucs as they continue making moves -- G Nash Hutmacher and DT Travis Shaw have both been waived. Could be back on practice squad. Hutmacher had moved from DT to OG this spring. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 29, 2026

Interestingly enough, Hutmacher was a defensive tackle with the team in 2025 that the Buccaneers converted to a guard. He's coming along to that position change slowly, but for now, he may have to continue that improvement on the practice squad.

DT Travis Shaw

Two more cuts for Bucs as they continue making moves -- G Nash Hutmacher and DT Travis Shaw have both been waived. Could be back on practice squad. Hutmacher had moved from DT to OG this spring. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 29, 2026

The Bucs picked up Shaw, a UDFA defensive tackle from Texas, after he was released by the New England Patriots in July. Unfortunately, he was unable to make his mark with the Bucs and stick around, but he could be a practice squad option.

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