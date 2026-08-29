The Good, Bad And Ugly From Buccaneers' 19-0 Loss vs. Jaguars

On Friday evening, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off with the Jaguars in Jacksonville for their final preseason game of 2026.

Although the majority of players on the field for the Bucs in this final tune-up contest weren't necessarily household names, they all took the field with the same goal in mind — to make the final 53-man roster.

Although that goal cannot be achieved by everyone, the practice squad serves as a worthy consolation prize. That being said, plenty of players will miss out on that opportunity as well, with only a select number of spots available there.

So although this football game didn't mean much in terms of the final score, it still served as a crucial final assessment opportunity for the coaches and front office, and one final chance for the players involved to keep their NFL dreams alive.

Let's dive into the good, the bad and the ugly that took place in this 19-0 loss for the Buccaneers.

Good

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Jack Pyburn (58) runs a drill during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jack Pyburn

The former (and maybe future?) LSU Tiger continued his stellar preseason for the Buccaneers by rushing the passer with relentless energy off the edge. Pyburn had two sacks in this game, matching the impressive sack total he put up vs. the Jets in the first game of the preseason. Pyburn nearly had a third sack when his pressure forced an incompletion on third-and-long, abruptly sabotaging a Jaguars' drive in the fourth quarter.

Riley Dixon

Riley Dixon is one of the only projected starters who played this entire game for the Buccaneers, and he looked like it. On what was a busy night for the Bucs' punter, he was rock solid in what was otherwise a disappointing special teams performance for Tampa Bay,

Riley punted a whopping 10 times in this game and produced a solid 48.8-yard average while pinning the Jaguars inside their own 20-yard line on multiple occasions. Dixon has had his ups and downs since joining the Buccaneers last season, but his performance in this game alone should provide his coaching staff with a little more confidence in him moving forward.

Bad

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) calls a play at the line against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalon Daniels

Although Daniels did flash his exciting arm talent on a couple of throws, he did not do anything to separate himself from Jake Browning, the player he is competing with for the Bucs' backup QB job. If anything, Daniels hurt his chances.

Beyond the fact that he failed to generate any sort of production for the offense, Daniels also turned the ball over when he fumbled a snap in the second quarter. Although the Jaguars did not end up capitalizing with points, it's crucial that he shows he is capable of taking care of the football.

Despite his struggles this evening, Daniels has played exceptionally well this preseason and feels like a player who has earned a spot on the Buccaneers' final 53.

Wide Receivers

Although Jalon Daniels put together what was undoubtedly his worst performance of the preseason, his receivers did him no favors. There were numerous drops in the first half on balls that should have been caught by the likes of Kameron Johnson, Garrett Greene and Tez Johnson.

When the offense is scuffling, as it was in this one, it's all the more important for receivers to capitalize on the few opportunities they get. That did not happen in this game.

Offensive Line

The Buccaneers' offensive line struggled mightily in this contest. Although we've already identified the QB and WR positions as underperforming in this contest, it's tough for either of those position groups to function effectively without half-decent OL play.

The Jaguars wreaked havoc on the Bucs' reserve offensive linemen for the majority of the game. The Bucs gave up five sacks in this game, and Jags edge rusher Bryan Thomas Jr. was responsible for 2.5 of them. Whether it was Daniels or Browning under center, neither quarterback was given much daylight to work with.

It wasn't just the pass protection that flopped in this game, though, as the Bucs' run game was equally as feeble, producing less than 50 yards rushing in the contest.

Ugly

Aug 14, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Mohamed Kamara (59) walks off the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mohamed Kamara Injury

In the third quarter, Mo Kamara went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury before eventually being helped off to the sidelines and into the locker room. Any time a player gets hurt, it's unfortunate, but Kamara is an edge rusher who had made a strong impression throughout the offseason and was close to being a shoo-in for the practice squad as a result.

Looks like Mohamed Kamara suffered a serious injury.



That is someone who was destined for the practice squad who I really like. — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) August 29, 2026

There weren't a ton of positives to take away from what was, for the most part, a dreadful performance by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their third and final preseason game. Thankfully, fans won't have to watch any more of that as the NFL regular season is just around the corner.

Now, it's time to see which Buccaneers players made enough of an impression this preseason to be included in the regular one.

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