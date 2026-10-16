Buccaneers' Biggest Advantage Over Steelers Could Be the Difference in Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their first win of the 2026 season. After stumbling out of the gate winless through their first four games, though, this isn't exactly an achievement that should be celebrated, but rather something they are hoping will translate into some momentum as they prepare to host the 3-2 Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.

Despite the Bucs' struggles this season and the fact that they're still without their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Steelers are still only slightly favored to win this football game.

There is no doubt that the Buccaneers possess more talent on paper than your standard 1-4 team, and Tampa Bay absolutely has a chance to take down the Steelers at home.

If the Bucs are going to reel off a second consecutive victory this weekend, there's a strong chance it will be in large because of one distinct advantage they have over the Steelers.

Bucs Biggest Advantage

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) celebrates after he intercepts a pass by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into this season, many expected the Buccaneers' cornerback room to be the team's weakest position group. So far? They've been the best.

Despite coming off a down year in 2025, fifth-year outside CB Zyon McCollum has been one of the most impressive shutdown corners in the entire league. Despite having to match up against some of the best WRs in the league, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, McCollum has thrived so far this year, using the size, speed and instincts that earned him the three-year, $48 million contract he signed prior to last season to completely stifle some of the league's most talented wideouts.

So far this season, McCollum has had 62 matchups against 'top receivers' and allowed just a single reception. He also has four passes defended and an incredible 39.6 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

Zyon McCollum has been lockdown 🆚 top receivers in 2026 🔒



62 matchups.

7 targets.

1 reception for 18 yards.

4 passes defensed.

39.6 passer rating when targeted. pic.twitter.com/sRDcRCxlqZ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 15, 2026

Jacob Parrish, meanwhile, has made a seamless transition from the slot, where he excelled as a rookie, to the outside. Listed at just 5'10", there was plenty of doubt regarding whether or not Parrish could hold up on the outside, but so far, he's looked the part. Parrish is a feisty pest of a CB and his elite agility and movement skills have allowed him to irritate opposing WRs who are much bigger.

Bucs Corners Should Dominate Steelers Receivers

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) sits on the bench against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side, the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver room has been a complete disaster so far this year.

As a group, the Steelers are dead last in the NFL in terms of separation against man coverage. Michael Pittman Jr., the team's primary free-agent acquisition in the offseason, is currently on the injured reserve.

Meanwhile, D.K. Metcalf — who the team is paying over $30 million per season — has looked like a sunk cost. Through five games this year, Metcalf is averaging fewer than four receptions and just 45 yards per contest. He has one receiving TD this season.

The #Steelers can't have DK Metcalf continuing to have the season he's having so far. In the game yesterday he had the following stat line:



28 routes, 4 targets, 3 catches and 12 yards.

He had a Rec EPA of -0.8

His YACOE was -7

Average AY/Tgt was 3.3



These numbers aren't good… — Trent Ging (@TrentGing15) October 13, 2026

With no Antoine Winfield Jr. on the back end of the defense, the Buccaneers will need other players to step up to ensure they can limit the Steelers' passing attack on Sunday, just like the Steelers will need players like Germie Bernard to step up at the receiver position due to injury.

Either way, it's impossible to deny that the Buccaneers should have a strong advantage when it comes to how their cornerbacks match up against the Steelers' wide receivers on Sunday. As long as the Bucs' young corners continue to play how they have been, Pittsburgh could have a real challenge generating any sort of production through the air.

If that happens? It would also be a real challenge for them to win this football game against a Buccaneers team that needs to start racking up some wins.

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