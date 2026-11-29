The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were down to the bottom of their depth chart at the cornerback position in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

Starting cornerback Jacob Parrish, normally opposite of Zyon McCollum, exited the game with a back injury. Benjamin Morrison came in to replace him, but Morrison, too, injured himself, this time with a hamstring injury that kept him out after he gave up two touchdowns in coverage.

Parrish appears to be fine, but Morrison was not so lucky. Morrison was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, putting him out for at least four games — he won't be back until Week 16 at the earliest.

Some Bucs fans might not be worried about this, as he is a backup and he didn't have a great performance against the Browns. But his absence could be more problematic than they think.

Why Benjamin Morrison's Absence Matters

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates with defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Morrison did get burned twice for two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. That was rough, but prior to that, he'd been playing some good football.

Morrison had impressed with the early work he'd gotten this year. He racked up four solo tackles and a pass defended against the Cincinnati Bengals to start the season off, and he had seven combined tackles the next week against Cleveland. He has largely been stout in coverage when he's been in, and although Detroit was a lapse, he's remained valuable to Tampa Bay's cornerback depth.

Now, though, the Bucs don't have that depth. Morrison is out for at least four weeks on injured reserve, and it really thins out the cornerback room.

With Morrison out, undrafted free agent rookie Ayden Garnes is set to suit up every week. Garnes is unproven, and although the Bucs really liked him after a strong preseason, the team may not want to rely on him on defense with the NFC South on the line.

The team also has cornerback Kevin Knowles, who is a core special teamer. Knowles has experience playing nickel corner, but it's less ideal to have him in the slot — the Bucs went with him when Morrison went down against the Lions, but they may turn to Garnes instead in the future if need be.

Parrish appears to be fine with his back injury and McCollum remains stout. But if either of those two players go down, Bucs fans may wish Morrison were healthy if Garnes or Knowles need to play extended minutes.

Hopefully, that isn't the case when the Bucs play the Panthers at 8:15 in Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. The defense will need to slow down Bryce Young and the Panthers' offense, and Parrish and McCollum will be the ones who will have to take on the job in the secondary.

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