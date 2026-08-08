Buccaneers' Biggest Surprises After One Week of Training Camp

With training camp fully underway for the Buccaneers, there have been a good number of pleasant surprises the team has seen throughout the early portions of camp. Undrafted rookies coming into their own, veterans re-establishing themselves and much more have been some great stories to follow throughout the first week of camp for the Bucs.

With that being said, let's go over some of the best surprises the team has had so far in the early stages.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive lineman Jack Pyburn (DL57) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Honorable Mentions: Kicker B.T. Potter and Pass Rusher Jack Pyburn

Throughout the camp practices that I've been to, B.T. Potter has done an excellent job of making his kicks. From what I've seen, Potter has yet to miss a kick in training camp and has done a great job as the team's second kicker behind Chase McLaughlin. Now, this does not mean the Bucs are going to move on from McLaughlin, but it could mean that Potter finds himself on the team's practice squad as an emergency kicker if needed.

Pyburn has done a good job as of late working with the backups and getting after quarterbacks Connor Bazelak and Jalon Daniels. He is another player who could work his way onto the 53-man roster when cuts happen.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Dean Patterson IV (8) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. WRs Dean Patterson and Dennis Houston

The Bucs have dealt with some minor injuries in the wide receiver room as of late. Tez Johnson, Jalen McMillan and others have missed some practice, and we've seen both Dean Patterson and Dennis Houston take advantage of the extra snaps. Both have done a fantastic job of making plays at every level against both starters and backups alike, and I could absolutely see both on the practice squad once the regular season rolls around.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Damarion Williams (28) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. CBs Damarion Williams and Ayden Garnes

Both Damarion Williams and Ayden Garnes are at different stages of their careers. Williams is a career veteran who is looking to finally stick with a team after bouncing around the league. Meanwhile, Garnes is just getting started in his career as an undrafted free agent and is looking to make an impact right away.

Both players have done a very good job in coverage and deflecting the ball against backup receivers and even starters like Emeka Egbuka in practice. I expect both to be in contention for a roster spot this season and, at worst, end up on the practice squad.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Jayson Jones (93) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. DLs Elijah Simmons and Jayson Jones

Both Simmons and Jones are big-time defensive linemen who look to provide great depth in the wake of the Vita Vea drama. Both were with the team last year and have shown some great ability in the run-stopping game and have even shown the ability to get after the quarterback on occasion.

I could see Simmons serving as a backup nose tackle this season, with Jones being a potential backup defensive end in head coach Todd Bowles' scheme.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Walker (51) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. OLB David Walker

Walker has been on an absolute tear this training camp. After missing all of camp and the entire season last year due to injury, Walker has been a man on a mission and has been doing well against both starters and backups alike.

It's not a crazy theory to say that Walker could even be the third edge rusher behind Rueben Bain Jr, and Yaya Diaby this season because of how well he's been performing in camp. The future seems bright for the Bucs' pass rush with Diaby, Bain Jr, and Walker guiding the ship.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (1) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. RB Kenny Gainwell

Finally, we have Gainwell, a veteran running back who was brought in this off-season to replace Rachaad White, who left to join the Commanders. Gainwell has shown some great ability both as a runner and receiver and should be a very good back to complement Bucky Irving on game day.

I could even see some scenarios where Gainwell gets the majority of reps in certain games depending on the matchup and situation.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.