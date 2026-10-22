Buccaneers' Chris Godwin Says His Offensive Role Has Been 'Interesting'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found it tough sledding on offense to begin the season.

Whether it's questionable play calling, injuries, or lack of production, it just hasn't come together for a team that was thought to have all the pieces to be one of the NFL's top units to begin the season.

One of those players who has kind of disappeared is veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin. Heading into their matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Godwin spoke about his limited role in the offense and why it's been such a slow start.

Chris Godwin Speaks on Limited Role in Bucs Offense

“It’s definitely been interesting, different than anything I’ve been through in my career … I’m trying to stick to the process and make sure I’m where I need to be," Godwin said of his role within the offense, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman.

It's been the longest stretch of his career under 50 yards (seven straight games), and when asked why he's had such a slow start to the season, Godwin couldn't quite find an answer.

“That’s a great question. I wish I had an answer. It’s a multitude of things … it’s definitely frustrating at times.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Godwin has seen his targets tick upward with Jalon Daniels under center and has continued to be great at gaining separation from cornerbacks, but the results have not followed no matter who has been at quarterback.

This season, Godwin has compiled just 23 receptions for 216 yards and no touchdowns. That puts him on pace to finish the season with 65 receptions for 612 yards and no touchdowns — a far cry from what we have seen from the former Pro Bowl wideout.

How can the Bucs find a way to get the ball to Godwin? That comes down to offensive coordinator Zac Robinson putting him in spots that the quarterbacks can easily locate and let him work.

Godwin isn't someone who will stretch the field or beat you with blazing speed, but his football IQ and ability to shed tackles should be something this offense leans on rather than away from.

The hope is that with Baker Mayfield returning as the starter, things will start to open up and flow more as Mayfield looks more Godwin's way, but that isn't a given.

Like Godwin, we can't quite pinpoint why things have been the way they are for him. We can narrow it down, but it's ultimately a combination of factors that have led to Godwin's down year.

There is still plenty of season left to play, so hopefully the offense starts to find its gear. And if that is the case, Godwin should figure to play a large part in that.

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